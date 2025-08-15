Ben Johnson sees Caleb Williams below his target number for camp
Somewhere in Ben Johnson's desk at Halas Hall there's a number.
It's the completion percentage they've tracked from quarterback Caleb Williams throughout this camp. Remember, at the outset he said he wanted to see Williams at 70% completions.
"I don't have the exact number, but we've been underneath that bar," Johnson said. "That happens. We're leaning, we're growing. I think, early on, we were probably 55%. It's gotten better as camp has gone on, but we haven't hit that threshold as often as we'd like lately."
The number?
"I know that I have the numbers on my desk, but I have not looked at it. I have to take a look at that," he said.
Overall, Williams continues to have consistency problems as he approaches Sunday night's first preseason action against Buffalo. Johnson wouldn't say how long Williams or starters will play.
They could all use the practice.
Friday's hit-and-miss effort against the Bills in joint practice can be chalked up as facing a good defensive front without much blocking help on the edge, and Williams still did have moments. But that's the problem.
Williams had been excellent on Thursday's practice but in a situation against a top team he was less effective. A few good throws to Rome Odunze and Olamide Zaccheaus, one to DJ Moore and that was about the extent of the damage the passing game could cause.
It's been this up-and-down trail throughout camp.
Johnson attributes Williams problems to a familiar malady.
"In my opinion, it always starts with the feet," Johnson said. "It doesn't matter what level you're at, but it always starts with the feet for a quarterback. If you're not aligned properly from the ground up, then you're going to have inconsistencies with your target.
"That's what we've been talking about. Specifically, for all right-handed quarterbacks, when you throw to a target that's moving from the right to the left, you typically throw it behind. So, you have to train yourself to make sure you're opened up enough to throw him to where he's going to be, and not where he's at. That's something we talked about going into the summer break, and something we still harp on."
He's not giving up on Williams and insists more reps will get his QB in the right place for the regular season.
"It takes a long time to develop habits," Johnson said. "That's the starting point. He has a beautiful throwing motion. That was ingrained into him at a young age, and I think that still shows up. So, there's nothing mechanically wrong but it's just all about the alignment and getting out in front of the target."
When camp started, these issues seemed just another obstacle to overcome. Yet, cutdown day is Aug. 26 and then they're getting ready for the regular season. Still, basic issues plague the Bears QB. It's not a lot different with the rest of the team, for that matter.
"So, it's just perspective, t's the learning process, knowing where you start is not going to be where you finish," Johnson said.
On Sunday night, it's a simple goal for Williams and all of them.
"We just want to see these guys go out there, play clean football and play fast," Johnson said.
If they do, a rocky training camp to date says they'll be back on the down side before too long.
