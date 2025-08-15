What Ben Johnson expects of Bears left tackles the rest of preseason

Here goes the Eye Test 👀

I’m not just looking at the numbers… Braxton Jones vs. Ozzy Trapilo — every snap vs the Dolphins. 🐻⬇️



Who should win the Bears LT job?

Like I’ve stated before, neither performance made me say he’s our guy but IMO Ozzy did look solid in pass pro… pic.twitter.com/1lMJuXIhRg