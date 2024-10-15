Next Bears Kickoff with Washington Moved Back to 3:25 P.M.
The Bears game at Washington pitting Caleb Williams against Jayden Daniels won't be flexed to prime time but will be featured prominently.
The time of the kickoff has been moved back from noon Chicago time to 3:25 p.m. so the game between the two quarterbacks drafted first and second in April will be a national telecast.
CBS has the game with its national crew of Jim Nantz, Tony Romo and Tracy Wolfson on the telecast.
The game has numerous other subplots, like Montez Sweat's return to face his old team for the first time and two head coaches who were considered for the Bears job, Matt Eberflus and Dan Quinn. Also, Washington's offensive coordinator is Kliff Kingsbury, who was an assistant at USC last year working with Williams.
The Bears have won their last two games in Washington, including last season 40-20.
Both teams are currently 4-2, although the Commanders have a game Sunday against Carolina. The Bears are on their bye this week.
