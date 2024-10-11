No Panic for Chicago Bears After First Key Defensive Injuries
Bears depth will be tested on defense for the first time this season and coach Matt Eberflus thinks they're ready.
They'll have to be because it's a fairly big test.
The calf injury to cornerback Tyrique Stevenson leaves him officially listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. Jacksonville poses a formidable challenge with its receiver corps that includes Christian Kirk, rookie Brian Thomas Jr. and his blazing speed, and former Bills receiver Gabe Davis. The Jaguars could also have tight end threat Evan Engram back for the first time since Week 1 after a hamstring injury.
The Bears defense, with all parts in place, ranks seventh in yards allowed, fifth in points allowed and sixth against the pass. They have the best passer rating against in the league, but they've had all starters available to date.
The Bears already were already going to be without Stevenson's backup, second-year cornerback Terell Smith, due to a hip injury. He has been out two games. Starting safety Jaquan Brisker is also out with a concussion and Elijah Hicks will start in his place.
"We'll see where it is tomorrow morning and go from there," coach Matt Eberflus told reporters in London regarding Stevenson. "But right now he's doubtful."
The injury wasn't complicated and happened in Thursday's practice. They immediately pulled Stevenson from practice then.
"Yeah, it was just, you know, it's just a plant point and drive, you know, a plant point and drive, and he felt something in his calf," Eberflus said.
Eberflus said Jaylon Jones would be the replacement in the likely event Stevenson can't play. Both Jones and Josh Blackwell are available at cornerback as replacements but Stevenson is an outside cornerback and Blackwell has been used mostly as a slot backup while Jones has four starts in 2022 to his credit as an outside cornerback replacement.
"He's played for us a bunch, you know, and he's one of those guys, you know, like Elijah, that's been in our system and he knows it in and out," Eberflus said of Jones. :And the coaches have been with those guys and the technique and the fundamentals are there. They're going to stand on solid ground relative to that.
"And the other guys trust them too, because they've been in there and and produced and have played for us. So we feel good about both those guys."
Jones started in losses to Minnesota (29-22), Green Bay (28-19), Buffalo (35-13) and Detroit (41-10) in 2022. His career high of 14 tackles came in the 29-22 loss at Minneapolis. He has four pass breakups in his career but no interceptions.
There is no sense of panic, although this is the first time this season the Bears have had to replace a starter due to injury on defense.
It's a bit reminiscent of the game in Washington last season when they had to start Greg Stroman at cornerback, Hicks at safety and Smith at cornerback as replacements. They won that game 40-20. Except, this time they're facing a more polished QB in Trevor Lawrence and not Sam Howell.
"If it's nickel outside corner, strong safety, free safety, we always have a couple guys ready to go there," Eberflus said. "Because when something like this happens, you're ready and you're not trying to teach guys things, technique and fundamentals, assignments, all that."
An ankle injury to guard Teven Jenkins sounds a bit more hopeful. They'll test injured players a little at a walk-through on Saturday to try and learn more. Jenkins might get longer to show he's ready to go. They'll have up to 90 minutes before gametime on Sunday, or 7 a.m. in the Chicago area.
"We'll see where it is tomorrow morning and go from there," Eberflus said. "But right now he's doubtful. And then 76, Teven did a nice job today. He was limited, but he looked good.
"And so we're hopeful there. So we'll see where that goes for Sunday."
