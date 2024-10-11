Three Keys to a Chicago Bears Win Over the Jacksonville Jaguars
Bears coach Matt Eberflus and assistant coaches seemed to be simplifying the game for the London fans and media unfamiliar with their sport.
"We're learning and finding our formula for winning and I think that's an important thing to do early in the season," Eberflus said.
On the field, it's not so simple. The formula for winning must vary week to week, however.
what worked against the porous Carolina Panthers defense last week might not against Jacksonville because the Jaguars have two good pass rushers in Travon Walker (5 sacks) and Josh Hines-Allen (1 sack). Carolina's pass rush lacked much punch and Caleb Williams could set up to throw without a great deal of fear.
The plan of attack will vary this week, as it will when the Bears return to the U.S. and play at Washington Oct. 27 for a Sunday Night Football game after their bye week.
Here are the three keys to beating Jacksonville.
1. Keep the Pocket Deep
The offensive line over the last two games formed a deeper pocket for Williams, allowing him room to step up or move a few steps before he throws. He can get the passes off with clean feet, as Eberflus likes to say.
This needs to continue even against a fairly good pass rushing team like the Jaguars, who have 11 sacks, three less than the Bears.
"It's just when you're firm in the pocket you can really do a good job of keeping your eyes downfield and really stay with your progressions," Eberflus said. "I think we had a third down last week where he really progressed all the way through (for targets). We didn't convert that one, that particular one, but he did a really good job of progressing through that and that was a really good moment.
"But the only reason he really can do that is because of the firmness of the pocket."
2. Remember Keenan Allen
In other games, it didn't matter as much. Against a Jacksonville defense so entrenched in cover-2 scheme and/or two-man coverage scheme, the chance for Keenan Allen to get open is tremendous. He is an effective target who finds the dead spots in zones. Allen had games last year where it almost seemed he was the only Chargers receiver. He hasn't fallen off that much in a season.
Williams could find this a friendly option in the game with the Jaguars cornerbacks and safeties struggling and overcommitting to keep the outside receivers in check. For Williams to have the time to attack that zone to Allen, on some routes it will require more time to throw. See key No. 1.
3. Gap Control
Tank Bigsby is not only leading the league in yards per carry (8.0) but he's third in attempts per broken tackle (6.8) and is No. 1 in the Next Gen Stats efficient rushing metric, because he wastes no time getting headed upfield. He cuts, runs fast and with power. And Travis Etienne is actually the starter and can go the distance, as well. The Bears run defense has leaked all year and staying in their gaps of responsibility will be critical both up front and at linebacker. They support from the secondary is big, too. Jaquan Brisker usually could be counted on to bring this but they'll need Elijah Hicks to do it this week.
Stop the run and make Trevor Lawrence on-dimensional, and make no turnovers against a defense that hasn't made a single interception and the battle is won.
