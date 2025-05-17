Oddmakers chart out rough 2025 road ahead for Chicago Bears
It has nothing to do with the thought Caleb Williams might go over to the wrong sidelines to start the season opener, but the Bears are only 1 1/2-point favorite for the Sept 8 2025 season opener on Monday Night Football against the Minnesota Vikings.
Williams, of course, was reported this week by ESPN's Seth Wickersham to have wanted to play for the Vikings and coach Kevin O'Connell before the draft.
Things are different, though, and Williams starts his second season with his Bears team favored by 1 1/2 points at home in the opener. In betting terms that's like being an underdog because the home field is worth three points, say oddsmakers.
The line is according to DraftKings.com.
The Bears are 4 1/2-point underdogs at Detroit for Week 2, a Sept. 14 noon game.
The Bears are underdogs in 10 of their 17 games this season.
Here's how they look in other games the rest of the season at this point:
- Week 3: Bears favored by 3 at home over Cowboys.
- Week 4: Bears favored by 1 1/2 at Raiders.
- Week 5: BYE
- Week 6: Bears 4 1/2-point underdog at Commanders
- Week 7: Bears favored by 7 1/2 at home over Saints
- Week 8 Bears 7-point underdogs at Ravens
- Week 9: Bears 3-point underdogs at Bengals
- Week 10: Bears favored by 5 1/2 at home over Giants
- Week 11: Bears 2 1/2-point underdogs at Vikings
- Week 12: Bears favored by 2 1/2 at home over Steelers
- Week 13: Bears 7-point underdogs at Eagles
- Week 14: Bears 3 1/2-point underdogs at Packers
- Week 15: Bears favored by 7 points at home over Browns
- Week 16: Bears 1 1/2-point underdogs at home against Packers
- Week 17: Bears 3 1/2-point underdogs at 49ers
- Week 18: Bears 1 1/2-point underdogs at home against Lions
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
- If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.