Bears' road to the playoffs: Games that matter in Week 13

There will be a lot of eyes on the Chicago Bears' Black Friday matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. They're not only playing the defending Super Bowl champs in a standalone matchup, but the game will be the first to be broadcast globally on Amazon Prime.

Both teams sit at 8-3, and the Bears have an opportunity to make a big statement on a colossal stage.

If Chicago can come out on top in Philadelphia, they'll not only tighten their stranglehold on the NFC North, but they'll become the new two-seed in the NFC. They'll also quiet all doubters who still believe the team's record is fraudulent due to a relatively easy schedule.

If they win, some metrics show their playoff odds will skyrocket to 82% with five games to go. If they lose and fall to 8-4, those same metrics put them at a 55% chance to make the postseason. That is obviously the most important game fans will watch closely. However, it's far from the only one.

What other outcomes should Bears fans be watching out for in Week 13?

Packers vs. Lions... ends in a tie

This will be the game that most Bears' fans will be glued to their TV for, and it's also (by far) the biggest conundrum of the lot. They have a half-game lead on the Packers and a one-game lead on Detroit. That would indicate that the city of Chicago should be cheering for the Lions, who enter the game as 2.5-point favorites, to win... but then there's the fact that the Bears got demolished by the Lions in Week 2.

However, they still largely control their fate against Green Bay. They have two games against Matt LaFleur's team in three weeks, beginning 10 days from now. That would seemingly indicate that Bears' fans should root for a Green Bay win. Personally, my heart is telling me that I'm not capable of such a thing. I hope they both tie and really muck up the standings. Both fanbases will have a terrible Thanksgiving. It'll be poetic after last year's Thanksgiving debacle in Detroit.

Mully will be rooting for the Packers to lose to the Lions, and be believes all Bears fans should do the same. pic.twitter.com/LTvPZJQY32 — 670 The Score (@670TheScore) November 26, 2025

The Browns upset the 49ers in Cleveland

The 49ers deserve much credit for having a 7-4 record despite the injuries they've endured. They're pesky, and deep, and they won't go away. I worry that Chicago's playoff chances will hinge on their ability to come away with a win *in San Francisco* during their Week 17 showdown. That's far from an easy draw, and I really hope they stumble along the way and knock themselves out before the Bears have a chance to.

San Francisco plays the Browns and Titans over their next two games (so that's wonderful). I have little hope that the Titans can pull off an upset, but the Browns, who enter the game as 4.5-point underdogs, at least have a sliver of hope. They will need Myles Garrett to pull off a legacy game, and Brock Purdy to play like he did on Monday night. This game is HUGE for Chicago's playoff chances.

The Chicago Bears now have a 64% chance of making the playoffs via https://t.co/lhPrs1AzBv



The Packers and Lions are both at 78%



If the 49ers lose and move to 7-5 and 3rd in the NFC West they will have the same 64% chance of making the playoffs as the Bears pic.twitter.com/936sRQWnn8 — Steve Letizia (Formerly CFCBears) (@CFCBears) November 23, 2025

The Panthers find a way to beat the Rams in Carolina

Speaking of the Monday night game, this is the second week in a row where the Bears are pulling heavily for Carolina to come out with a win. I guess the Carolina/Chicago Twitter beef (IYKYK and IYDK then I envy you) is dead now, huh?

The NFC West will be a major thorn in the Bears' side during the playoff chase. The top three teams in both divisions are not only talented enough to make the playoffs, but also good enough to make some noise when they get there. One of those teams is going to be on the outside looking in, though. Hopefully it's the Packers.

some team here is gonna end with 10-11 wins and still miss the playoffs lmao pic.twitter.com/cL2gKyDf9c — ay (@spoonlocks) November 25, 2025

The Rams are on an absolute heater right now. They're 10-point favorites despite being on the road and look every bit like the best team in the NFL. Hey, a guy can dream, right?

The Vikings beat Seattle on the road

This is also the second week in a row where the Bears will be pulling for the Vikings. A bit of a weird dynamic with this one, considering they will (or at least should) be cheering for their division rival to pull off an upset against a non-division rival. That's the NFL, though. The playoff picture begins to take shape late in the year, and we root for some things that feel wrong to root for.

Personally, I don't have any faith that Max Brosmer will be the answer to Minnesota's problems. I don't see them having any chance of mounting a comeback to get in the thick of the playoff race to close out the year. Vegas clearly agrees. Seattle is an 11.5-point favorite at home. I honestly think I'm taking them to cover, too (who doesn't love a good 'ole emotional hedge bet). I'm just hoping we're wrong. Seattle is going to be just as annoying as San Francisco down the stretch.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.