Offensive line almost fully restored for Bears after off day
On a Monday when many probably wished they had a missed practice, the Bears were suddenly back near full strength at training camp.
Amid sauna-like high humidity, almost everyone was back for the start of padded practices. This included tackle Kiran Amegadjie, who left practice early Saturday before Sunday's day off, and tackle Darnell Wright, who had been given Saturday off when team trainers detected he was slowing down.
Wright did get flagged once during 11-on-11 for a false start but seemed no worse for the wear.
Also players who had been "ramping up" toward full strengt took a step in the right direction.
While Bears health took a step closer to full strength, rookies Zah Frazier (personal reasons) and Shemar Turner (ankle) remained out and backup center Doug Kramer was absent due to an unspecified leg injury suffered Saturday.
Tight end Colston Loveland made a nice leaping grab in practice as his involvement is at 100% now, and even wide receiver Luther Burden III was on the field briefly during warmup and stretching—although he didn't actually participate in the team portion of practice.
And for the first time, veteran starting left tackle Braxton Jones was in his rightful spot instead of Ozzy Trapilo and Amegadjie, who practiced with the backups. They did let the other combatant play some with starters, too, as they are easing Jones back after his broken ankle.
The offensive and defensive lines worked extensively at run blocking and stopping the run blocking schemes.
Also, the offense tried to put more emphasis on plays to get the ball to DJ Moore. During 1-on-1 work between wide receivers and defensive backs, Caleb Williams managed to find Moore on a bomb for the first time at camp. Moore was also taking handoffs in the backfield like a running back, and that wasn't the extent of Ben Johnson's trickery.
Very early in practice, those few fans who were there at the start after showers had worked through the area were treated to a walk-through session that featured some of Johnson's famed trick plays.
After the highest heat and humidity of training camp, center Drew Dalman was asked if he might have lost 5 pounds.
"A good bit more than that," he said.
Special Emphasis
Special teams coordinator Richard Hightower revealed what it is he looks for most in kickers and punt returners, and it's probably not what fans would hope to hear because it's not exciting.
"I think the No. 1 thing with kickers is accuracy," Hightower said. "Especially,you want to be accurate as you can be under 55 plus. You like to be as accurate as you can be. And then if you've got a strong leg it's great if you've got 55 plus you can hit those."
Cairo Santos has had the upper hand either way so far over Jonathan Kim, as he's been more accurate closer and also made more of his 50-plus kicks.
As for punt return, where they're looking at numerous options now, it could change later if they get to put Burden back there but Devin Duvernay has been probably the best to date.
“First and foremost, looking for a guy that's going to secure the football for us," Hightower said. "That's the first goal, to secure the football and always give it back to our offense. Once we catch it, we’re looking for a guy that can make plays, game-changing plays, not just a first down.
"We want guys that can make people miss in space and that can take it to the house."
Duvernay did that for 2 1/2 years before his career took a downward trent.
There are other candidates, like Maurice Alexander and Olamide Zaccheaus.
Trench Warfare
During work in run blocking, linemen tried to execute double teams and solo blocks.
Defensive tackle Chris Williams might have had the best rep of anyone on defense all camp because he managed to get the best of veteran guard Joe Thuney once in a run-blocking drill. ... Jonah Jackson and Grady Jarrett squared off with each one winning a battle in a few of the more interesting line confrontations.
Hitting It Off
New defensive back Alex Cook had maybe the best open-field hit of the day when he delivered a shot near the sidelines in 11-on-11 that knocked wide receiver Samori Toure to the ground out of bounds at the close of the drill.
Special Guest
Hall of famer Devin Hester was in camp and greeting fans.
