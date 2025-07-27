Winners and losers from first block of Chicago Bears practices
If former Bears coach Matt Eberflus brought us something besides a unique way to preserve timeouts, it was training camp terminology.
Flus was the first to start calling the sections of training camp "blocks." The first block is done and the Bears rested Sunday. The second block begins Monday with what might be the most anticipated day of the offseason.
That's the day when they don pads and there is some hitting, thud-up, 50% or otherwise and also blitzing and blitz pick-up.
It's all good and helps coaches measure linemen better on both sides of the ball, and also running backs.
It changes play speed so it also affects the passing game.
This next block is also important because after it, there will be a stretch of six days when they have only three practices. It's difficult to build up some momentum in such situations.
The first block brought criticism of Caleb Williams' passing but he hardly looked so bad he needed to be replaced, like the anti-Williams forces suggest.
Here are the winners and losers from the first block of Bears training camp.
Losers
CB Terell Smith
This goes back actually before training camp began. Not being able to practice in the offseason with a soft tissue injury was a colossal setback because it let the Bears get a look at his competition with Jaylon Johnson sidelined. Smith has a long way to go to get back to where he was the main backup cornerback.
WR Luther Burden III
The injury he had back on the second day of rookie camp is to the point where you have to wonder if he's sticking to the rehab track put down or is trying to force his recovery on his own. That's a long time to struggle with soft tissue situations. Perhaps there is more to it than what the Bears have said considering the length of time involved.
Regardless, Burden has not only missed out on all the offseason work but the first four days of practice and allowed others to cement themselves into the slot receiver spot.
RB Travis Homer
One of the abilities Homer has that kept him on the roster as a fourth running back is special teams and another is his ability to work in the passing game.
When the Bears drafted Kyle Monangai, it seemed the rookie would need time to become a receiving asset, but at camp he has looked like anything but an inexperienced pass catcher as he has flared out or caught screen passes in stride with ease and quickly turned it upfield.
If Monangai can do these things, then Homer becomes less necessary. Perhaps they go with D'Andre Swift, Roschon Johnson, Monangai and even Ian Wheeler at running back. The first-year player who suffered a torn ACL last preseason hasn't looked to be slowed much now after almost a full year to recover.
C Doug Kramer
The poor guy can't catch a break. He got up limping with an obvious right leg injury of some type while centering for the second team. It's finally a chance for Kramer to show what he can do with some good reps at his position in his third NFL season and could be injured. More will be known on this on Monday.
Worse for him, there are numerous players on the roster who can be backup centers, like Luke Newman, Chris Glaser, Ricky Stromberg and Ryan Bates.
CB Jaylon Johnson
He's been through it all before so missing time with some type of leg injury shouldn't be a big problem. It isn't a help, though. Johnson had a record of failing to stay healthy until last year. He went from 2020-2023 missing 17 games due to injuries. He doesn't need to get back on that train. If you're going to be the shutdown corner for a new scheme with man-to-man emphasis, staying on the field is imperative.
Winners
QB Tyson Bagent
While it's a real stretch to say Williams' mistakes in practice give him a chance at becoming a starter, it isn't one to say the third-year QB has looked like a real problem for Case Keenum to supplant as backup. Bagent looks poised in the pocket and also has displayed a better ability to throw on the run or move and then set up and throw than in the past. He has a good grasp of Johnson's offense.
There haven't been enough deep passes thrown to say he has improved his arm strength or accuracy downfield but he definitely hasn't hurt himself at this.
WR Olamide Zaccheaus
He hasn't been perfect as he's had a few drops. This was a problem for him last season as he dropped five passes in Washington. However, Zaccheaus has shown a real knack for getting open out of the slot at all ranges on the field and makes most of the catches. Burden being out strengthens Zaccheaus' toehold.
DT Grady Jarrett
There might have been a section of Bears fans and definitely there were skeptics league-wide who thought this move to bring in a higher-priced veteran defensive tackle was a waste of money. Jarrett has been everything the Bears could hope for in training camp and throughout offseason work. All of the defensive linemen talk about him as a leader but he also is full of energy and off the ball every play. He looks like someone with a few good years left.
K Cairo Santos
He obviously doesn't have the ball exploding off his foot the way it does for Michigan State rookie Jonathan Kim, but what's the difference how powerful your leg is if you can't get it between the uprights? Three misses by Kim stand out, including one outright shank. While Santos has a miss, he also has the longest field goal made, as well at 56 yards.
RB Kyle Monangai
One breakaway run with a spectacular cut against the grain well into it looked like the type of play big-time backs make. He finally got a chance on Saturday to run a series with the first team and immediately looked the part of a contributor, both carrying up the middle, off tackle and getting out in the passing game with receptions. The physical aspect of this position will be the next important step this week.
CB Tyrique Stevenson
Last year's scapegoat is showing so far the man-based coverage of Dennis Allen suits his skills. He's broken up a few passes with tight covera, including a sure TD to DJ Moore, and has only once been beaten on a play himself.
CB Nashon Wright
No one knew who he was a week ago. He has four days with the starters to his credit, now, and plays tight coverage as a 6-4 cornerback. There aren't many of those.
More Chicago Bears News
X: BearsOnSI