What Chicago Bears are about to learn by putting on the pads
The Bears could begin to form their identity this week.
The running game defines a team's offense.
With pads coming on Monday at Halas Hall, there will be actual hitting up front. Blockers will try to stop charging linemen. The tackling won't be to the ground unless designated, but it's much more like football.
As a result, they're better able to gauge ground game progress of offensive linemen Drew Dalman, Jonah Jackson, Joe Thuney, possibly "slow" Darnell Wright and whoever gets to or is able to line up at left tackle that day.
“Physicality. That's the number one thing," offensive coordinator Declan Doyle said. "That's what we're going to hang our hat on as an offense. It's going to start up front with those guys and that's what we want to feel.
"We want to feel the pads pop and those guys running off the ball and coming out of their stance.”
The type of blocking scheme they'll lean on will be whatever they do best. Coach Ben Johnson wants to be multiple in schemes.
"I don't know if we're going to be a wide-zone team up front, I don't know if were going to a gap team yet," Johnson said. "There's a lot of things that got to play out and we won't know until we get the pads on."
Linemen pulling and running it wide or power blocking with double teams? It's all open and they're going to get to explore it this week.
"Our wide zone has looked good the last few days, but I know that we have a lot more install to put in with the run schemes," Johnson said. "It's not like we're introducing everything all at once, but we want to be multiple, have the ability to morph as we go.
"Just being really critical about evaluating, with these schemes, is it something that fits us? And if it's not, then you know it'll get removed. Thus far, with what we've asked them to do, they've done a good job.”
With the schemes, they'll be better able to judge the running of Kyle Monangai and Roschon Johnson.
They'll also get to see how their plans are taking shape to stop the run on defense, a major downfall last year when they dropped from No. 1 to No. 28 in rushing defense.
"We want challenge, we want to stop the run with shell (six-man front)," Johnson said. "There's a number of things that we talk about on offense and on defense. As a team, we want to be physical, we want to be poised. There are things that we want."
There are other things to watch for this week when they begin the second block of practices.
Expanded receiver targeting
DJ Moore seemed last week to get less work than some of the receivers, like Olamide Zaccheaus or Rome Odunze.
"Early in the spring, we wanted to give them a ton of volume with a bunch of different concepts, introduce them to the terminology and the language,"
Johnson said. "Now it's kind of narrowing in on specific players.
"Hey, this is (WR) DJ Moore, what do we want to do with him? How are we going to feed him the ball? He's got a different skill set than (WR) Rome (Odunze) or (WR Olamide Zaccheaus) OZ or any of the tight ends or the backs. Just trying to take all that information that we've gathered through the spring and as we go in training camp and try to make sure that we're intentional about the reps that we take.”
Returning players
Players day to day because of injuries could begin to filter back into the flow. Luther Burden III remains day to day with a soft tissue injury. Jaylon Johnson's leg injury is a factor.
They said they are ramping up tackle Braxton Jones to being a part of the three-man battle. His ramp hasn't led to full-squad scrimmage yet. Is Monday the time? Rookie defensive tackle Shemar Turner has been out with an ankle injury. Is it too soon to expect him back?
While there are player who were hurt who need to return, there are new injuries to learn about to Doug Kramer and possibly Kiran Amegadjie on the offensive line.
Continued Caleb Williams hysteria
Anything Williams does at practice is overanalyzed and overexposed. A few interceptions or a bad stretch in one 7-on-7 is portrayed as the end of his career.
The passing game continues to work this week, possibly with more of the playbook available to them. They'll hope for consistency from Williams and the entire passing attack.
"It's not linear, OK?" Johnson said. "There's going to be bumps, there's going to be ups, there's going to be downs. It's easy to have a bad day or two and go ahead and get all panicky.
"That's not going to be us."
It's for everyone else, and that probably will continue just as it was.
