Offensive Line Group Ranking Says Bears Can Protect Caleb Williams
It might say more about the struggles Caleb Williams had last week than anything else.
The Bears offensive line came in with high individual grades from Pro Football Focus and when PFF put out its group grade the Bears line was 14th in the league.
That's seven ahead of their NFC North rival, the Minnesota Vikings, and more importantly for this week it's 10 spots better than the Houston Texans offensive line.
PFF's story on offensive line rankings by Zoltán Buday says they're two behind the Green Bay Packers, a line which failed to keep their quarterback from being hit and injured. This all despite numerous highlights on social media showing mistakes the line made, particularly on the interior.
It was pointed out they did this with their best offensive lineman, Teven Jenkins, essentially having an off game. Darnell Wright ranked 11th in the league among tackles at pass blocking in Week 1.
The Bears offensive line rated this high despite essentially conducting a competition at right guard. They gave Nate Davis half the start but he had less than half the play reps as replacement Ryan Bates.
This week it's unclear what happens but Bates sat out practice Thursday with an injury that had been plaguing him before the regular season started. So, it would appear they'll be back to Davis at right guard as starter this week.
The Bears managed only 44 yards from running backs and 80 overall, but don't see this as an indictment of their line.
"I thought it was solid," coach Matt Eberflus said. "You want better run numbers. I do think they (pass) protected solid at times.
"Again, we saw a couple ones where they didn't. We’re working on those things being more solid and firm in the pocket."
Offensive coordinator Shane Waldron cited the work of his line coach with getting the line moving in the right direction after a few injury issues in camp.
"Chris Morgan and the offensive line have done a good job talking about a group that started out yesterday bringing the right attitude, bringing the right effort. Those guys set the tone for practice (this week) like they will every day. Excited to see what those guys go out and do next week."
Of course, if the offensive line graded out well but the offense struggled greatly, the finger of blame comes down on QB Caleb Williams.
