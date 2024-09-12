Bears Week 2 Thursday Injury Report: Keenan Allen Still Sidelined
The Bears on Thursday inched closer to playing Sunday night without two of their big three wide receivers as Keenan Allen missed a second straight practice.
Both Rome Odunze (knee) and Allen (heel) have missed the first two days of practice this week. Both are considered day to day by the Bears.
The good news for the team came on the defensive line where Zacch Pickens returned for his first full practice since before the final preseason game. He has been suffering from a groin injury and was inactive last week.
Defensive end DeMarcus Walker was able to go through a limited practice after pissing Wednesday's practice.
Center/guard Ryan Bates had been limited Wednesday because of a shoulder/elbow injury that kept him out of practice all of August but on Thursday he had to sit out practice all together. Also missing after being limited Wednesday was fullback Khari Blasingame (hand/knee).
Tackle Kiran Amegadjie remained limited in practice (quad). As is usually done, they let 40-year-old tight end Marcedes Lewis have Thursday off for rest.
The Bears weren't the only ones with injury issues cropping up. The Texans still don't have tight end Dalton Schultz (ankle) and safety M.J. Stewart (knee) back at practice, but they also had wide receiver Nico Collins (illness), running back Dameon Pierce (hamstring ) and center Juice Scruggs (groin) practicing Thursday on a limited basis after they were healthy on Wednesday.
