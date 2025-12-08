Bears “Stock Down”: Caleb Williams can't get it done against Packers

There's a lot of blame to go around for the Bears blowing their NFC North lead with a 28-21 loss to the Green Bay Packers. A slow start. Some errant throws. Poor tackling and execution.

But they had a shot to tie the game in the end for all that. They just couldn't quite get it done.

Let's get into a few of the reasons why without further ado.

Caleb Williams

This is a little harsh, given his very strong comeback in the second half. But the standard is high for him. His first-half inaccuracy was a problem. The game-losing interception was a gut-punch, especially with DJ Moore available shorter for what could’ve been a walk-in touchdown. Maybe that’s not entirely fair, as is docking Williams after a strong second half. But this was a huge game in which he had a chance to be the reason Chicago won, and he fell short. He’ll be fine, of course. These are just shots he can't afford to miss going forward.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson

Aside from that gift Jordan Love gave him early in the game, it wasn’t a great game for CJGJ. Basically, the Packers found whoever Gardner-Johnson was lined up against and threw the ball to the receiver running away from him. Jayden Reed got him for a big gain in the slot. Christian Watson smoked him for a long touchdown catch and run. He’s good as a hybrid slot corner and safety, but these matchups against speedy receivers just don’t work for him.

DJ Moore

This isn’t even entirely on him, as he could’ve had the game-winning touchdown if Williams looked his way on that fateful fourth down. He also got hit extremely early on a screen intended for him, which should’ve gone for a 15-yard penalty. But there was simply no urgency to get Moore the ball with their next-best receiver in Odunze missing the contest. Whatever’s going on with him and these gameplans has to change.

Ben Johnson’s late-game decision-making

Allowing a lot of time to run off the clock can be forgiven with the Bears in ownership of three timeouts and Johnson trying to make sure Love didn’t touch the ball again in regulation. But calling the same play as the one that iced the game against the Eagles two Fridays ago was a mistake. The Packers knew it was coming and defended the throw to Kmet well, resulting in the pick. Johnson and his staff did a great job keeping a lid on Love and the Packers offense in the second half, but you need to do better there with the NFC North on the line.

The pass rush

You could argue the one sack Montez Sweat had on Jordan Love was Love’s fault more than a great play from Sweat. Aside from that, the Bears accomplished exceedingly little for most of the game when it came to affecting Love, whether they blitzed or not. That’s simply not going to fly against an offense like Green Bay’s, especially when they can get playmakers turned loose against your secondary in the blink of an eye.

More Chicago Bears News: