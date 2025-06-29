Bear Digest

Caleb Williams' summer vacation starting to get fast and furious

After riling up Packers fans, Caleb Williams may have riled up a few Bears fans after he simply saw a movie and then offered up a quick review.

Gene Chamberlain

Caleb Williams at the Miaimi Heat-Bulls play-in game. Williams is engaging fans about a movie to see.
Caleb Williams at the Miaimi Heat-Bulls play-in game. Williams is engaging fans about a movie to see. / David Banks-Imagn Images
Caleb Williams' summer started off by poking Green Bay Packers fans with a stick.

At least the Chicago Bears' second-year quarterback has toned it down this weekend.

Or has he?

Williams simply went to watch F1, the Brad Pitt movie about Formula One racing. Nothing wrong or outlandish with a few hours at the cinema. Right?

Then his tweet on "X" about it has to worry Chicago sports fans who are all too familiar with players getting involved in dangerous off-field motorized fun.

"F1 movie is top 3 for me EVER. Bucket list learn how to drive an F1 car!!"

Unfortunately, someone associated with Formula One will see this and try to get him involved. Let him drive the pace car. Better yet, something slower like a service vehicle that helps clean up the track after crashes during the race, just anything that doesn't move at a rapid speed.

Williams reveals a little more about himself on social media all the time. He also gave out his other top three movies:

"Dark knight. Good Will Hunting"

At least one fan was startled to hear Williams liked watching movies after the Seth Wickersham revelations.

Chicago fans have a right to be worried, though.

Guard Jay Williams looked like he might be exactly who they needed to take the Bulls into the post-Michael Jordan era and then nearly died in a wreck while riding a motorcycle, severing an artery in his left leg. He had 10 operations afterward and his career never amounted to much as a resut.

In an interview he did with Fox's Nick Gostin about his book, "Life s not an Accident: A Memoir of Reinvention," Williams said "I threw away everything" by riding the motorcycle.

Players have clauses in their contracts against things of this sort but they still will do wild things anyway.

Walter Payton used to race cars but waited until after his career to actually get involved

Hopefully Williams waits until after his career to pursue any F1 ambitions. A better bucket list item for him would be winning the Super Bowl in Chicago.

And hopefully he can broaden his favorite movie list.

