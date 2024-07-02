One Caleb Williams Quality Impressing Ryan Poles Most So Far
Bears GM Ryan Poles is slated to talk to media on July 19 reporting day for training camp.
He hasn't spoken about what he's seeing from rookies and other new players at practices. Season-opening press conferences always rate high for information and reaction.
However, Poles did give a little preview in an interview behind the NFL.com pay wall with Cynthia Frelund on NFL-Plus and the natural topic was what they've seen from Caleb Williams in offseason work heading to camp.
Validation of predraft outing is always big for personnel people an Poles insisted he is seeing some of the qualities from Williams already that were apparent to scout and himself prior to selection day.
The two go through some of Williams' college tape while Poles is asked about what he's seen or sees on film. One of the great separating factors between the No. 1 pick overall and some other QBs is a trait Poles claim he has seen at practices. It's pocket awareness and manipulation.
"What you see is it's a big deal: It's pocket awareness in-field, the ability to take a drop, climb, move in and out to buy time, but always keeping your eyes downfield," Poles told Frelund. "That's critical in this league. It's an instinctual thing that you work on, but the special guys have the special awareness."
Poles didn't say it but this is a trait Justin Fields failed to show with consistency. He could run like the wind and make pinpoint passes in tough places at times, but his pocket awareness and ability to manipulate the pocket sometimes got him into trouble. He often didn't have eyes upfield as he came out of the pocket.
"Again, that manipulation of the pocket is huge because it's hard to buy time with his feet with the pass rush that we have (coming)," Poles said, as he watching college film of Williams escaping the pocket. "And it's one of those rare traits that he has.
"And again, to be able to keep his eyes downfield, throw off platform to the right, to the left, but do it with accuracy, is a special trait that he has. And we've seen it here in practice already. It's a beautiful thing."
How much they've really seen can be questioned. There is no hitting the QB and the rush attempts can't really be considered live when pass rushers are going against blockers who do not wear pads. Yet, there is a rush at times in pad-less controlled scrimmages and it's here where Williams has made his improv ability as well as this pocket manipulation and awareness apparent.
Poles talks in the interview about how he likes the way Williams throws to open windows with touch or high velocity, and the quick way he adapted to a new team and community.
"He has really put his flag in Chicago," Poles said.
However, it's the pocket movement Poles appreciates so far. He also simply likes what he sees of Williams' legs if he does decide to run.
"I'm really interested t see what he would have run in the 40 because again i think its a lot faster than people think," Poles said.
Seeing it all working live and in a game with a rush and a defense scheming against Williams is a long way from what Poles saw in practice, though.
"Again, the beautiful thing is when you scout you're always waiting to see it at our level and I can tell you in practice we're seeing those things happen," Poles told Frelund. "There's a lot of challenge in your first year, learning a new system, but those special pieces are showing up and were excited about that."
