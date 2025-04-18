One call former NFL GM expects Ryan Poles to receive on draft day
The Bears might be the most difficult call in the top 10 for this draft, with analysts coming in across the board on different options for them.
The Ashton Jeanty-running back need would be their no-brainer but it looks like a long shot he would be available at 10.
One former NFL executive has pointed out another option on a podcast that isn't Jeanty, tight end Tyler Warren, offensive tackles Kelvin Banks Jr. or Will Campbell, or even a falling defensive tackle Mason Graham.
"They have to answer Omar Khan's phone call," said ESPN analyst and former Jets GM Mike Tannenbaum.
It's Tannenbaum's assertion on Chris Canty's Unsportsmanlike podcast that the Bears' best way to approach this draft is by trading back and Khan, the Steelers GM, will be calling the Bears to try to get the 10th pick so they can draft a quarterback, presumably Shedeur Sanders.
"The Pittsburgh Steelers, guys, don't have a quarterback," Tannenbaum reminded. "They just gave up $30 million a year and a second-round pick for DK Metcalf and Aaron Rodgers may or may not be a Steeler but I felt like the Steelers going from 21 to 10 with the Bears, and then the Bears trading back, because ... they attacked their needs on the offensive line.
"I think they can use an interior defensive lineman. There's a lot of good ones there, like the Derek Harmons of the world, and Walter Nolen amongst others, and I think if you're the Bears and you can trade back and get a little bit more volume, I felt like that was a really good win-win, Pittsburgh coming up and getting their quarterback and the Bears still getting a good player, in the top 21 in this case. I think that's (defensive tackle) the strength of this draft, and then picking up a couple other picks."
The move back to 21 would have merit for the Bears because a team needing help for running back, offensive line depth, defensive line, safety and tight end can use more chances to get those players. The Bears lack fourth-round and sixth-round picks, so their opportunities after those four picks in the first 72 will be limited.
Still, trading back 11 spots in Round 1 is no easy pill to swallow for the Bears and it's an even tougher situation for the Steelers to handle.
It seems Tannenbaum hasn't thought this through well.
The difference on the draft trade value chart between the Bears' 10th pick and the 21st pick is 500 points, which is what either of Chicago's second-round picks are worth. But the Steelers don't have their own 500-point second-round pick to trade, as Tannenbaum already pointed out. It was dealt away for Metcalf.
They couldn't make up the difference with their third-round and fourth-round picks because those still leave themabout 150 points short. They would need to dive into next year's draft picks to find a way to complete a trade up to 10th with the Bears.
The thought is a solid one from a Bears' standpoint and also the Steelers, but the logistics are the problem.
Ultimately staying put and drafting Warren, an offensive tackle, or reaching a bit for an edge like Georgia's Mikel Williams might make more sense for Chicago if Jeanty is already gone.
Or the Bears could just draft Nolen themselves and reach again.
Either way, it might make more sense than taking a pick or two from 2026 to move back simply to accomodate Pittsburgh. Khan should solve his problems on his own and Poles shouldn't answer that call.
Besides, Tannenbaum seems to dig a grave for his own suggestion by agreeing with the Unsportsmanlike staff that the Saints might be looking for a QB at No. 9 now, with Derek Carr needing surgery for his shoulder.
Getting a QB with the 10th pick if the Saints took Sanders at No. 9 would mean moving up in a trade with the Bears to draft Jaxon Dart in the top 10. And while Tannenbaum jokes around, saying it's possible because no one last year would have thought it possible six QBs would go in the first 12 picks, this just is not happening. It's not last year's quarterback class.
