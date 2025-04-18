How rarely mentioned aspect of kick return rule can benfefit Bears
It probably slipped by the notice of may people or was seen and disregarded.
Chicago Bears special teams coordinator Richard Hightower is not one of those because he has been at he creation point all along with the NFL's new kickoff rule.
Hightower pointed out a change in the NFL kick return rule besides the positioning for touchbacks and it's something Devin Duvernay could benefit from eventually.
While touchbacks will now be put at the 35-yard line to incentivize more kick returns, positioning will be different.
Formerly, two kick returners were allowed back in the so-called landing zone. Now they'll have company.
"Another thing to note, we made adjustments to the receiving team," Hightower said. "So one of the off-the-ball players can back up now.
"So instead of being two guys, you can have three guys off the ball in a setup zone, which will allow for a little bit more creativity with the returns."
It's easier to run misdirection with reverses and other types of trickery if there are three potential return men, and it's also easier to designate a fullback-type blocker to hammer the wall of defenders first for the return man if there is the third player back. It could also lead to cross-field passes on returns like on the famed "Music City Miracle."
Hightower was involved at the owners meetings this offseason in the discussions, just as he and two other special teams coordinators played big roles in devising the original XFL-style return rule.
Hightower noted how the average for returns was the 32.4-yard line last year with the 30 as a touchback point. The 35 can only help.
"You've got a really good chance for returns now and not just a ceremonial play. Nobody wants that in the game at all," he said.
Hightower now has Duvernay at his disposal on kick returns and it's easy to see how the Bears could benefit with his speed and an extra blocker back in the landing zone. He can get more chance to build up speed before the defensive wall arrives.
"(General manager) Ryan (Poles) and those guys have done an unbelievable job getting a lot of guys in (for returns)," Hightower said. "If you're speaking about Devin, Devin obviously has all the accolades that you (media) can see."
They're not calling him Devin, though.
"I will say we're going to call him Duvernay until he makes some plays and then we'll refer to him as Devin, because we got a Devin around here, that's THEE Devin (Hester). Anyways, that's just a challenge for dude.
"We had great conversations and he's looking forward to competing. Nothing's going to be given, obviously we’ve got an open roster spot there. Nothing's going to be given."
Duvernay isn't the only possible candidate, but he is a two-time Pro Bowl and former All-Pro kick returner still in his prime.
Olamide Zaccheaus has returned three kicks in his NFL career. Holdover receiver Tyler Scott has 13 kick returns for a 24.2-yard average. Receiver Maurice Alexander returned six kicks in 2022 for a 24.3-yard average for Detroit.
Hightower has Josh Blackwell as a possible backup punt returner behind Duvernay, who does both. Blackwell had just one kick return last year after te season-ending injury to former Bears return man DeAndre Carter, but he did make seven punt returns including the trick TD return against Green Bay.
Hightower credited the whole personnel department, GM Ryan Poles and assistant GM Ian Cunningham with listening to him about needs for a returner.
"They've gotten guys in here, so now it's our job to get that to mesh together and take it to the next level. And we're excited about it," he said.
It could be easier thanks to the rule change.
