Projecting 53-man Chicago Bears roster through offseason work
The end of OTAs for the rookies this past week and the coming start to training camp serve as a great period of speculation.
After Chicago Bears free agency, the draft and offseason work, it has become more apparent than ever who can be part of the regular-season roster from this 90-man group.
Watching practices without pads leaves a bit of a hollow feeling, but the decisions the Bears will need to make will be limited when training camp ends anyway, barring injuries and roster additions.
There really are very few open roster spots to be decided.
GM Ryan Poles seems to claim this each year but this is the case, and it's never been more apparent.
Here is a first 53-man projection for the Bears roster based on watcing their work in OTAs and minicamp.
Quarterbacks (3): Caleb Williams, Case Keenum, Tyson Bagent
They're not about to make the same mistake the last coaching staff made and fail to supply veteran help at quarterback. Keenum has to be included on the roster. Besides being a mentor, what happens in case of a long-term injury like a season-ender? Is it better to turn it all over to a veteran or to someone with as little playing experience as Bagent? Yet, Bagent seems too talented and worthwhile of an investment to cut. Johnson will take three for this roster. You don't improve offensive EPA by cutting quarterbacks. It's too bad for special teams coordinator Richard Hightower, who will lose a possible player for his group from the roster as a result of a third QB.
Running Backs (4): D'Andre Swift, Roschon Johnson, Kyle Monangai, Travis Homer
Hightower wins out here and gets to keep one of his most valued special teams players in Homer. This does benefit Chicago's offense, too. In obvious passing situations, like if they're trailing by a few scores, Homer is their best pass blocker—at least until it's proven otherwise by Monangai. The practice squad is an ideal place for Ian Wheeler to rehab his knee back to full strength.
Tight Ends (3): Cole Kmet, Colston Loveland, Durham Smythe
Smythe hasn't really been heard from much because the pads haven't been on. He's the blocking tight end. Ben Johnson should have stayed quiet about Joel Wilson instead of praising him because the undrafted free agent may need to be stashed on the practice squad. Practice squad players are free agents who can be claimed by anyone for their 53-man roster.
Wide Receivers (6): DJ Moore, Rome Odunze, Luther Burden III, Olamide Zaccheaus, Devin Duvernay, Tyler Scott
Expect the sixth receiver to come down to Scott or Samori Toure if they do keep six. Last year they kept six but the last one was Velus Jones Jr. and he actually was being used at running back. So they really only had five. Both Toure and Scott had decent offseasons, with Scott catching a handful of deeper passes very early in OTAs and then late and Boure being more consistent. It would be easy to see them going with five here but there is special teams benefit from Scott. It also would be easy for them to turn to Miles Boykin instead of either of those two based on an entirely different skill set as a huge receiver. But the presence of Colston Loveland on the roster should solve this. He's so versatile he can line up on the outside if needed and become the big wide receiver.
Offensive Line (10): C Drew Dalman, LT Braxton Jones, RT Darnell Wright, LG Joe Thuney, RG Jonah Jackson, G/C Ryan Bates, T Kiran Amegadjie, T Ozzy Trapilo, G Bill Murray, G/C Luke Garrett.
The versatility they have with Bates as a guard and center could mean they don't keep Garrett, who was a sixth-round pick. However, if Garrett comes along quickly at learning the center position then it could mean Bates loses his roster spot. An 11th offensive lineman is another possible point of debate.
Defensive Line (9): DE Montez Sweat, DT Gervon Dexter, DT Grady Jarrett, DT Andrew Billings, DE Dayo Odeyingbo, DE Austin Booker, DT Chris Williams, DT Shemar Turner, DE Dominique Robinson.
The question is whether Robinson has a role. He stepped up in OTAs but will need to do so again in training camp and preseason to ensure this. Booker is only in his second year but also needs to do this. At this point we'll be using these 90 players but if there's a roster addition coming the edge seems to be the place. Also, watch for one of the undrafted free agents to challenge Booker and/or Robinson. That's Jereme Robinson and Xavier Carlton. Booker and Robinson haven't done enough to cement anything ahead of undrafted players, even if Johnson is heaping praise on Robinson.
Linebackers (5): Tremaine Edmunds, T.J. Edwards, Noah Sewell, Ruben Hyppolite II, Amen Ogbongbemiga
Hyppolite's extreme speed made him a real find and he showed he can use his head while on the move at offseason work. Actually bringing ball carriers down will be his next step in preseason but a fourth-round pick isn't getting cut, anyway. Ogbongbemiga provides a good athletic depth piece inside and for special teams.
Secondary (10): S Kevin Byard, S Jaquan Brisker, CB Jaylon Johnson, CB Kyler Gordon, CB Tyrique Stevenson, CB Terell Smith, CB Zah Frazier, CB Josh Blackwell, S Elijah Hicks, S Jonathan Owens
There are other candidates but the would need to keep 11 for someone like Reddy Steward or Tarvarius Moore. However, in Moore's case they are saving a roster spot for other use by training Kyler Gordon to also play safety.
Specialists (3): K Cairo Santos, P Tory Taylor, LS Scott Daly
Any notion Santos would lose his job to Jonathan Kim should disappear now. Kim does have a powerful leg but Santos was more accurate in offseason kicking and does have range up to 58 yards.
