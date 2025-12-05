Ben Johnson puts in Pro Bowl plugs for the Bears who make it work

Pro Bowls mean virtually nothing except pride and a chance to play in a flag football game against the other conference.

Still, it matters at contract time. Ben Johnson was going to bat on Friday in voting for his three blockers who helped turn around the offense—center Drew Dalman and guards Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson.

All three were critical parts of the offseason, Dalman in free agency and the other two via trades prior to free agency. Fan voting began last week and runs through Dec. 15

VOTE FOR THE BEARS IN THE PRO BOWL HERE

"I think they do a good job communicating in pass pro as well as when we're passing off stunts and whatnot," Johnson said.

Joe Thuney finished 10th in ‘24 for the AP Offensive Player of The Year voting.



He should be in the same conversation in ‘25 as he has been solid for the #Bears as a player & mentor for this young O-line



Still can’t believe we got him for a only a 4th pic.twitter.com/mPAhTaZMeg — Nic Roti (@ChicagoNic) November 30, 2025

That could be big this week as Packers pass rush threat Micah Parsons is as likely to come up the middle as he is rush off the edge.

"And so, I think it starts there, but I think all three of those guys are playing it at a really high level, Pro Bowl-level players, all three of them," Johnson said. "Hopefully, they get the accolades that they deserve because we wouldn't be where we are offensively right now if it weren't for them holding down that middle and keeping the depth of the pocket clear for us.

"Certainly, in the running game, they've had a large impact as well."

The Eagles had three offensive linemen voted in for the 2025 Pro Bowl and the Chiefs did, as well. None of them could take part, of course, since their teams made it to the Super Bowl. The Eagles had three make it in the previous year. The Chiefs and Bills had three make it in the AFC in 2023 but two of the Bills named were replacements.

Jackson made it in 2021 with Detroit and Thuney has been in the last three for the AFC with the Chiefs. Dalman never made it in his four seasons with Atlanta.

Currently, Thuney ranks No. 1 among guards and No. 2 for interior offensive linemen in ESPN pass block win rate . Jackson is No. 8 and Dalman No. 9 among interior offensive linemen. Thuney is also No. 8 for run block win rate for interior offensive linemen.

Taylor Lewan and Will Compton BOTH think the Bears will miss the playoffs this year.



“Ben Johnson needs a lot of credit for what he’s been able to do with his lackluster QB play. Eventually you get figured out, December is when you get figured out.”



Thoughts Chicago? #DaBears pic.twitter.com/HWYD7tuQTQ — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) December 5, 2025

"Drew does a great job," Johnson said. "He's like the quarterback of the offensive line, just making sure we're all identified and on the same page in terms of who we're targeted to. `And I think the guys do a really good job just meshing together.”

The way Johnson's coaching staff worked with Ryan Poles' personnel department in the offseason had a big impact in bringing in many of the newer Bears, and the line was no different.

“We were very fortunate that they were three guys that we felt very comfortable with," Johnson said. "I don't think it's every offseason that, whether through trade or free agency, those guys are available. And yet, we were able to come to some agreements to get them in our building, which was huge for us.

Elite Pass Pro from Drew Dalman.



A++ Throw from Caleb Williams. pic.twitter.com/cllFZuNupZ — Coach Dan Casey (@CoachDanCasey) October 14, 2025

"We talk about position prototypes and what we want as we're building this thing together through the draft and free agency, what we want players to look like and how they can best fit our offense and defense. But, we felt like all three of them were high caliber players. Ryan had been with Joe there in Kansas City, and so he had a relationship with him. I knew Jonah (in Detroit). I think that certainly helps to a large degree. And then you do your homework and your background check on Drew and all that. And so, I think it's the communication of how we wanted to build a roster and how it's come to fruition has been really cool to see."

The Bears have not had an offensive lineman make the Pro Bowl since Cody Whitehair and Charles Leno Jr. did following the 2018 division title-winning season. Both were alternates. Josh Sitton made it after the 2016 season and Kyle Long had made it from 2013-15.

Say what you want about Ryan Poles, but that brother had a Y3 breakout season.



- Hired Ben Johnson

- Traded a 4th for Joe Thuney

- Traded a 6th for Jonah Jackson

- Signed Dalman/Wright

- Drafted Loveland/Burden/Trapilo/Monongai



Chicago Bears are in great hands. pic.twitter.com/sPWK94Rwsc — Franklin Meyers (@frankiemeyers) December 4, 2025

X: BearsOnSI