Official NFL Cap Number Is Out and Here's How It Affects the Bears

The league officially revealed its salary cap Friday and it's not the same as earlier figures put out by various website that were largely projections.

It's going to mean the Bears have less money for free agency than originally projected, but not by enough to really hinder anything. The earlier projections said $301 to $305 million for a cap and the actual figure is actually down to the low side of those estimates. It is at $301.2 million according to NFL.com.

What this means for the Bears is they will need to restructure a little more inexisting contracts to get under the salary cap by the March 11 deadline. By a little more, that means only a few million. They could easily handle this.

The cap itself jumped $22 million from last year and the Bear are now $6.5 million over the salary cap per Overthecap.com. They are one of 10 teams over the cap by Overthecap.com figures.

Dayo Odeyingbo's salary accounted for almost 7 percent of the #Bears salary cap last season. Dayo’s cap hit sits in the same structural zone as Nick Bosa. pic.twitter.com/iCcVXrhnJz — Barroom | Aldo Gandia (@BarroomNetwork) February 27, 2026

The Bears' cap figure includes about $900,000 in dead cap, or money they cannot spend because it was prorated bonus money for players no longer with the team. This isn't a problem for the Bears at all, as there are only three teams in the NFL with less dead cap space on their books than the Bears. However, GM Ryan Pole prefers to keep it limited as much as possible, per his comments at the NFL Scouting Combine.

"Like, I can guarantee you, we've been really good with dead money, at some point that's gonna go up too, (because) that's just the nature of playing this out over a long period of time and having tough decisions to make," Poles said.

.@BradBiggs doesn't think it makes much sense for the Bears to pursue an expensive, (slightly older) star player like Maxx Crosby now because of how difficult of a salary cap crunch it could put them in later.



"They want to build something that is going to sustain," he says. pic.twitter.com/mHkTOozuWj — 104.3 The Score (@thescorechicago) February 25, 2026

One big reduction

The tough decision they seem to have made already is Tremaine Edmunds' departure, either by being cut or traded. He was told he could seek a trade but realistically a player who did not live up to a four-year, $72 million deal is not going to bring back much.

With the new league year and cap deadline approaching March 11, any interested team that didn't want to give up a late Day 3 draft pick would be better off waiting until just before the cap deadline when the Bears have to cut Edmunds to avoid a cap hit. Then that team could negotiate its own contract with him.

Cutting Edmunds alone would get the Bears under the cap. His contract off the books would bring back $15 million in cap space for the Bears and their dead cap hit would only counter that by $2.4 million.

TREMAINE EDMUNDS IS AVAILABLE?!?!?!



If there is one thing the Bills love, it's bringing old players back..... do you want to see Tremaine back in Buffalo? pic.twitter.com/aFdpOLvjg4 — Trainwreck Sports (@TrainwreckSprts) February 27, 2026

The other big contract issue is DJ Moore. He has a team-high $28.5 million cap on the heels of a career low for catches and receiving yards.

Cutting Moore before June 1 isn't even possible because of how badly it would hurt their cap. If they designate him for a post-June 1 cut, they sav $1.01 million but would still add $27.485 million in dead cap.

The ideal approach with Moore would be a trade after June 1, but those are tougher to produce because the trade compensation in the form of a draft pick would not be available until 2027.

Why is Bears twitter severely undervaluing DJ Moore. Dude made huge catches for the Bears and never misses games. You don’t add by subtracting. A pick isn’t going to fill his shoes and one injury to the WR room will hurt bad if he’s gone. — Jerry Ourada (@Brourada29) February 26, 2026

If they did make a post-June 1 trade, it would save $24.5 million in cap space while creating only $4 million in dead cap. If the trade was done before June 1, they'd save $16.5 million and eat $12 million dead cap says Overthecap .

The Bears must get busy

"There's a couple guys we've got to make decisions on," Poles said. "You know, if that's trade, release, there's a lot of different options that … or few options that we can go down to create some space.

"But like I said before, this is a unique situation where we've gotten our roster in a position where we have a lot of talented players, a lot of guys getting paid well, and that puts some constraints on the cap. So we got to make some tough decisions."

Restructuring can result in some of the savings they need. The problem with restructuring Moore's deal is they would be extending a contract that already pays him through age 32. A restructure pushes money against the cap into future years and how far do you go with a player who would be too old to live up to his pay in the future?

Here are the top 10 amounts available to gain back by the Bears through restructuring contracts for the 2026 cap per Overthecap.com.

The Chicago Bears should not trade DJ Moore. He's still very good and he's very tough. Sure, the Bears have depth at receiver, but if you trade DJ your depth is gone. Rome Odunze and Luther Burden both missed games last season. Without DJ you would have had several games with OZ… — Mark (@MarkChalem) February 21, 2026

These numbers do not include what they can gain back in a restructure of Tremaine Edmunds' deal because they apparently are getting his money off the books by trade or by cutting him.

WR DJ Moore $16.8 million

DE Montez Sweat $9.85 million

G Joe Thuney $7.6 million

Dayo Odeyingbo $7.4 million

CB Jaylon Johnson $6.967 million

G Jonah Jackson $6.9 million

DT Grady Jarrett $6.6 million

CB Kyler Gordon $6.05 million

C Drew Dalman $5 million

TE Cole Kmet $4.4 million

Here is the D.J Moore deal that could make sense.



DJ Moore to the Bills for 3[91].



Convert 8 million of his salary to signing bonus to save the bills on the cap hit. Bills are tighter to the cap.



Bears still save 8.5 million against the 2026 cap and 28.5 against the 2027 cap. — Conrad Sports Network (@DarrylConrad) February 24, 2026

X: BearsOnSI