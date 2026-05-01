Anterio Thompson Theft Proves Former Bears Front-Office Exec Ian Cunningham Still Looms

Excitement levels are high with the Bears' sixth-round selection of Georgia Tech defensive tackle Jordan van den Berg. He's an extremely explosive defensive tackle prospect who boasts a near-perfect Relative Athletic Score (RAS).

Jordan van den Berg RAS | https://x.com/MathBomb

The Bears' brass were reportedly thrilled to land van den Berg when they did. ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler reported that they think they found a steal in the sixth-round selection.

However, he's not the only late-round defensive tackle with elite measurables that they had their eyes on. They also showed interest in a physical freak from the University of Washington, Anterio Thompson.

Anterio Thompson RAS | https://x.com/MathBomb

There are many similarities between the two players. Not only in their testing numbers (where van den Berg actually has a slight edge thanks to him jumping out of the gym and running an elite 10-yard split), but also in their playing style. They're both explosive athletes who display great first-step quickness. Neither player really blew up the stat sheets at their respective program either (although JVDB certainly separated himself a bit there after a breakout 2025 campaign).

Thompson and van den Berg were two players I thought the Bears could take a chance on in the late rounds. Specifically, I thought they could've been the second DT the team added in the draft, but that's a story for another day. In fact, it's been a story for practically every other day over the past week.

Instead of talking about every other defensive lineman the Bears passed up in the draft (that horse has gotten killed time and time again), I wanted to focus my attention on Thompson and the fact that the Falcons selected him five picks before the Bears traded up for van den Berg.

Et tu, Ian?

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Atlanta Falcons general manager Ian Cunningham speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Five selections. That's all that is separating two of the most impressive athletes in this year's defensive tackle class. Coincidence? Maybe, but that seems hard to believe considering the circumstances.

The fact that Thompson came off the board near van den Berg would be one thing. I can't disregard the fact that he got drafted by Ian Cunningham, the man who left Chicago to become the Falcons' general manager, though. It feels pretty clear who the primary decision maker in Atlanta is at this point, eh?

Scouting doesn't start when the college football season is over. They probably had their eyes on Thompson (and van den Berg, and any other potential targets) well before the National Championship is in the books. Cunningham was deeply involved in that pre-draft process with Chicago prior to joining Atlanta, and he might've even been the one who initiated the Bears' interest in Thompson.

The fact that Chicago immediately traded up for van den Berg after Thompson came off the board is telling. That indicates that their pre-draft interest in him was real.

None of this matters now

Sep 20, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive lineman Jordan van den Berg (99) rushes the passer against the Temple Owls in the second quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

You might ask, 'well then why are you taking the time to write this?' Well, because I find it interesting. Duh.

We'll obviously never know which player the Bears would've preferred. They still might've preferred JVDB, but felt urgency to move up after Thompson came off the board earlier than anticipated.

Regardless, I do believe that they believe they landed a steal with the Georgia State product. The measurables point to that notion, as well. If he was a late-round consolation prize in their war room, then it's at least good that they weren't swinging to get on first base.

Bears.



Rookie DT Jordan van den Berg.



Anchor + play strength. pic.twitter.com/7Uu5lFjPAo — Matt Bowen (@MattBowen41) May 1, 2026

With that said, I'm curious to see what both players make of their opportunity. If van den Berg turns out to be a steal, and Thompson struggles to make the jump, then the Ian Cunningham-led Falcons (I will reference his status whenever possible, because the Bears got screwed out of those draft picks) will rue the day they made the decision they did.

Conversely, if Thompson is the only one who proves his doubters wrong, then the Bears will regret not prioritizing getting ahead of Atlanta to land him.