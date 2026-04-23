Four Bold Predictions For the Chicago Bears In the 2026 NFL Draft

If there's one thing we learned from Ben Johnson's first year at the helm in Chicago, it's that fans should expect the unexpected when it comes to the draft. They selected University of Michigan tight end Colston Loveland with the tenth overall pick when they already had a solid starter in Cole Kmet. Bold.

With their first pick in the second round, they went back to the pass-catcher well and added Luther Burden III at 39th overall. Perhaps even bolder.

Nov 23, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland (84) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

It's safe to assume that the draft board in their war room looks a lot different than ours. Fans are really left to play the guessing game when it comes to what they're going to do when they're on the clock.

Bears' General Manager Ryan Poles vowed that their intention is always to go with the best player on the board at the NFL Scouting Combine. If the 2025 NFL Draft is any indication, it would be naive to disregard that as coach speak (or GM speak, in this instance).

With that said, I wanted to take a page from their book and see if I could get bold, myself. I have a few predictions about how the draft could play out for Chicago.

The Bears trade out of the first round

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson (15) throws the ball against Indiana Hoosiers defensive lineman Mario Landino (97) on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, during the 112th annual Rose Bowl game in Pasadena. Indiana Hoosiers defeated Alabama Crimson Tide, 38-3. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

At pick 25, the Bears are squarely in the territory where teams sitting at the top of the second round could look to move back into the first. If Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson is still available, then the Jets at pick 33 and Cardinals at pick 34 make the most sense for that type of move. The Bills are on the clock at pick 26, and New York could try to get ahead of them (if they think Arizona could view Buffalo as a logical trade destination with the 49ers looking to trade down off of their 27th pick).

At the same time, they could also have other suitors that aren't just looking to trade up for a QB. With even slightly above average receivers blowing up the free agent market (cough, Alec Pierce, cough), the Titans at pick 35 or Raiders at pick 36 could be looking to move into the first for a pass-catcher (specifically ahead of Buffalo) to get the relatively cheap added fifth-year option.

They will select a cornerback with their first pick

Oct 5, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs cornerback Chris Johnson (1) warms up before the game against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at Snapdragon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Abe Arredondo-Imagn Images | Abe Arredondo-Imagn Images

I almost went with 'they add to the secondary with their first pick', but that doesn't feel bold enough. Many people (including myself) believe adding one of the top three safeties in the class gives them their best path to have a great draft. Either Emmanuel McNeill-Warren or Dillon Thieneman may still be available at picks 33 or 34, and they could definitely go that route.

However, staying true to the boldly defined script, I could also see them selecting a cornerback with their first pick.

Tennessee corners Jermod McCoy and Colton Hood would both be great values if they were still available at the top of the second round. McCoy, specifically, would've been gone a lot sooner if not for injury concerns. San Diego State cover man Chris Johnson and South Carolina's Brandon Cisse would also be logical selections (especially with the Bears feeling comfortable trading down before locking them in) if those two are off the board.

A receiver is coming to Chicago on day two of the draft

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA;Mississippi Rebels wide receiver De'zhaun Stribling (1) makes a catch against Miami Hurricanes defensive back Keionte Scott (0) in the second half during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Bears would land additional day-two draft capital if they were to move down the board. I think they would use it to grab a pass-catcher who would hopefully replace some of the production left behind after DJ Moore's departure. The optics might not look great if they were to do so at pick 57 (especially if they grab a corner with the first pick), but that's not completely out of the question. They're on the clock again three picks later, after all.

With that said, the receiver position is definitely in play for the second or third round. This year's receiver class features great depth, and they'd be able to inject some legit speed into their passing attack. The Bears hosted Ole Miss receiver De'Zhaun Stribling on a top-30 visit last month, and he'd be a rock-solid pick in the third round. So would Connecticut's Chris Bell, Tennessee's Chris Brazzell II, or North Dakota State's Bryce Lance.

They leave the draft with two defensive tackles

Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Gracen Halton (56) celebrates after a play during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Tulane Green Wave at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Those who would be upset with Chicago prioritizing receiver and corner would still be able to sleep soundly if they landed Gracen Halton late in the second round. He's the perfect fit defensive coordinator Dennis Allen's scheme and one of the best interior disruptors in this year's class. Even if they don't luck out with Halton, I'd be surprised if the defensive tackle position isn't addressed through the first three rounds.

Unfortunately, this year's DT class doesn't boast great depth like some of the Bears' other areas of need. I have a lot of questions about the defensive tackles who will come off the board in the third and fourth rounds. However, there are a few athletic freaks at the position flying well below the radar in this year's class. With two picks in the seventh round, I could see the Bears taking a low-risk swing on a player with great measurables. Landon Robinson, Zane Durant, David Gusta, and Anterio Thompson each fit that type of profile.