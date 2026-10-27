Apologetic Montez Sweat Offers Little Clarity After Reinstatement



It was a costly two-week suspension for Bears defensive end Montez Sweat but it didn't cost the Bears much in terms of losses or even a pass rush.

Sweat returned to practice on Tuesday after his performance enhancing drug policy suspension had ended and expressed how much it hurt being out while the Bears beat Atlanta and New England.

"It was devastating," Sweat said. "I'm just happy to be back in the building with my teammates. I think that's what I missed the most, just being in the locker room around my guys."

According to details of his contract reported by Spotrac.com and Overthecap.com, Sweat is forfeiting about $2.3 million from this year's salary for the two weeks without playing. He also has voided the remaining guarantees on his contract. That comes to about $12.7 million which now is not guaranteed should he be cut or the team trade him.

Chicago’s Top 3 Highest Paid Defensive Players:



1. Jaylon Johnson - $24,502,380

2. Montez Sweat - $22,766,472

3. Grady Jarrett - $18,925,000



46% of the total defensive salary cap. Lol. — Bears Facts (@DaBearsTakeOver) October 23, 2026

Sweat signed a four-year $98 million deal with about $20.4 million in signing bonus shortly after he came over in a trade with Washington for a second-round draft pick prior to the 2023 deadline.

Stressing he has never been fined or penalized in this way, Sweat recognized he's paying a steep price for being out.

"Yeah, it's definitely something I got to live with my career," he said. "I never want to cheat the game, and I would never do it intentionally, but what happened happened and I'm moving forward."

Sweat deemed the incident triggering the penalty an accident but wouldn't detail what it involved.

"It was a surprise, but you take a lick on the chin and keep moving forward," he said.

"It was tough. Nobody wants to go look someone in the eye after you've done something detriment like that to the team, but I mean, those are the things you have to do to move forward."



Montez Sweat on his conversation with Ben Johnson: ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/7gyZndzoTK — CHGO Bears (@CHGO_Bears) October 27, 2026

No doubt the Bears will need Sweat's defense against run and pass rush moving forward, but they did find a way to get past the shock of not having a former Pro Bowl edge in the lineup. Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen simply moved around personnel and also blitzed more with slot cornerback Kyler Gordon now back in the lineup. Gordon has four sacks in two weeks.

“It’s great," Sweat said. "As long as he gets on the field, he’s going to make plays, so it’s been amazing watching him pass rush.”

Daniel Hardy was shifted from his normal heavy allotment of special teams reps to playing more edge rush and had 1 1/2 sacks against the Patriots.

"Big shout out to Daniel Hardy," Sweat said. "He’s been carrying his weight and creating a lot of opportunities for himself. He’s done great. Book. All the guys. They’ve been doing an awesome job.”

There's no doubt the Bears could improve themselves in this regard in the trade market. Khalil Mack's name keeps popping up. Getting Sweat back to go with this new blitzing approach could add the combination of pass rush and run defense they need to challenge Minnesota in the NFC North.

On a more personal note, Sweat wanted to express to fans and teammates how bad he felt with the positive test.

"I take the responsibility full upon myself," Sweat said. "It was nothing with the nutritional staff here or the training staff here. It was things I was doing on my own. Yeah, take that on the chin and move forward."

He added that he has something to prove as a result.

“Just that I’m still the player that I am," he said. "One positive in my career doesn’t define my career.”

Considering Sweat's contract situation and his sack production, his future in Chicago could be determined by the way he finishes out this season. The Bears obviously will also look to bolster their defense in the draft next year, as well.

The DT I'm trading for Jeffrey Simmons instead of DeForest Buckner for this reason:



Have to pay him, but Simmons is the long-term solution for the D-Line. 29 and in his prime. Also played with Montez Sweat at Miss St. Buckner would help, but only would be a short-term rental. — Chicago Bears NYC (@BearDownNYC) October 27, 2026