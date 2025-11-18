Arguments all line up for 2026 Bears draft heavy on defense
Ben Johnson's love of explosive offenses is sure to matter next draft, and how could it not with a player like Notre Dame's Jeremiyah Love available?
D'Andre Swift will have a year left on his contract in 2026 but a back with great speed would be coveted by the Bears, or with speed and power like Love.
Having a special back who commands the attention of defenses or even a burner at wide receiver with 4.2 potential like Detroit had for Johnson with Jameson Williams could also be enticing for their coach.
However, the Bears are going to need to be thinking defense, and especially a lineman when they pick next April. It might not necessarily be an edge. It could be a tackle. It could also be a cornerback or linebacker.
The rest of this season can still alter the future, although chances appear remote of this happening.
Here's why the defensive side needs it's day. Actually, it needs more than one day in the 2026 draft.
1. Past Drafts
For two straight years they have focused their early draft targets on offensive players: Caleb Williams, Rome Odunze, Luther Burden, Colston Loveland, Ozzy Trapilo.
Efforts in free agency this year also zeroed in on overturning the inside of their offensive line.
It's time to charge up the other side of the ball with fresh talent for a change.
2. Defensive Scheme
Of course, the Bears needed the offensive help this season but they also needed defensive help, especially up front. To a large degree, they ignored this need for younger players and the only player taken the first two days who could have helped was Shemar Turner. He suffered a torn ACL.
Expecting them to play Dennis Allen's man-to-man, pressure-based scheme with players originally brought in by Ryan Poles for zone-heavy coverage with a one-gap front is asking for trouble. Allen needs players who can be more versatile up front and play more man-to-man coverage in back.
3. Injury
Turner's ACL isn't the only injury that could affect their ability next year on the line. ACL tears can sometimes take more than a year, although many take a little less. The real blow they suffered was to defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo with his midseason Achilles tear. Achilles surgery generally requires more time to get past than ACL surgery. They probably can't count on Odeyingbo until mid-to-late 2026, if then. Also, it's not his first Achilles injury.
If you're taking injuries into account, it's time to have a serious discussion about their top two defensive backs, Kyler Gordon and Jaylon Johnson. Neither was brought in to be part of a man-to-man scheme. The Bears defense in 2020 when Johnson came aboard was heavily zone, even though their base was 3-4.
Then you see both of these players suffering repeated soft tissue injuries. Are they fits for what they'll need to do now? Besides that, Johnson has missed 22 games in six seasons with injuries and Gordon 16 in four seasons. They are the two highest-paid defensive backs. Simply cutting them isn't an answer because of bonus acceleration against the cap, but making sure they have a player with high draft pedigree who fits the scheme in case they get injured yet again is important.
4. Costs
They're not going out and signing Trey Hendrickson on the line in 2026 free agency because he's in his 30s and the cost would be too high. Currently, they'll need to do restructures and maybe even a trade or cut someone simply to get under the cap by March free agency. They are $12 million over the cap for 2026, according to Overthecap.com.
They already committed to a big contract for Odeyingbo and for Grady Jarrett. Neither has worked out and they're stuck with that money against their cap regardless. They could still get a late surge by Jarrett, though. In cap space terms, they would lose $23.5 million or $14.5 million with Odeyingbo and $23 million or $15 million in cap space with Jarrett depending on when they would release those players.
So expecting it to happen is unrealistic. It makes more sense to have them on board another year and hope Year 2 works out better.
In that case, getting in draft picks from Day 1 or 2 who are much cheaper and younger than free agents but can contribute immediately on defense would be a gigantic plus.
5. Existing talent
Considering Dominique Robinson's inability to break through, and that Austin Booker looks like a situational rusher as a smaller than ideal edge for this scheme more than a starter, they could really use a stout, young edge who is healthy. Joe Tryon-Shoyinka is not really that type of player. He's more similar to Booker in style and size.
Looking at defensive tackle, everyone loves Big Bill, Andrew Billings, but he's a 30-year-old, 340-pound defensive tackle. Staying power isn't on the side of players so big at that position. Jarrett will be 33 next year, and he appears more of a fit for a pure, attacking, single-gap front, besides the fact he's not getting younger. Considering Turner's injury, and that they're going to need to pay Gervon Dexter a contract extension, young, cheaper talent is needed. They even have an issue with Chris Williams as he’s unrestricted after this year.
All of this depends, of course, on Ryan Poles being able to identify top defensive line talent in the draft.
And that's a legitimate discussion for another day.
