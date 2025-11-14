Jaquan Brisker 50-50 to play against Vikings with back injury
While the Bears secondary looks like it will regain lost cornerbacks in the near future, they'll go into Sunday's game at Minnesota with the possibility of another absence.
Safety Jaquan Brisker returned to practice on Friday after two missed days of work but was limited and will go into the game with the Minnesota Vikings as questionable with a back injury.
While coach Ben Johnson announced Friday they had opened a 21-day window for cornerback Jaylon Johnson to return and slot corner Kyler Gordon is on pace to be back possibly by next week, they won't know until gametime Sunday if they have Brisker available this week.
At last he is trending up with the return to Friday's practice.
Without Brisker, they would likely bring in Jonathan Owens or Elijah Hicks or use both of them situationally.
They would also have the option of putting C.J. Gardner-Johnson there because Josh Blackwell has gone through full practices and could be available to play slot after he had a concussion but appears to be ready to play. He was removed from the injury report.
Brisker suffered the back injury breaking up a pass in the end zone on fourth down to Giants tight end Daniel Bellinger, yet he went on to finish the game.
The Bears will be without tight end T.J. Edwards a second straight game due to a hamstring injury. He missed every practice for the second straight week and likely will be replaced in the middle by linebacker Noah Sewell.
The other player ruled out for the Bears is wide receiver Jahdae Walker, who has a concussion.
Every other player on the Bears roster was removed from the injury report after full practices Friday and is available. This includes edge rusher Dominique Robinson, wo is returning from an ankle injury. He went through full practices Thursday and Friday.
The Bears pass rush was so short-handed last week they had to convert defensive tackle Chris Williams to defensive end.
More Chicago Bears News
Sign Up For the Bears Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Chicago Bears Newsletter
X: BearsOnSI