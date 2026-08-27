Austin Booker, Gervon Dexter Injury Updates Are Latest Concerns For Bears

Chicago Bears edge rusher Austin Booker and defensive tackle Gervon Dexter have been sidelined at practice recently, but we didn't know what their injuries were.

On Thursday before the joint practice with the Tennessee Titans, head coach Ben Johnson provided updates on both players.

Johnson revealed that Booker has a groin injury and is week to week, and Dexter is dealing with a hamstring injury, which is why he left practice early this week and didn't travel with the team to Nashville for the joint session.

"He's banged-up," Johnson said of Booker. "He's working through a groin and it'll be more week to week in terms of his availability."

"He's got a hamstring," Johnson said of Dexter.

The Bears head coach did not provide a timeline for Dexter's return.

This is obviously troubling news for the Bears, who are a mere two-plus weeks away from the start of the season.

Booker's week to week label puts him at least somewhat in danger of not being ready to go for Week 1. We'll have to wait and see how Dexter is labeled before knowing just how close of a call it could be when it comes to his Week 1 status.

Booker has been competing for snaps with Dayo Odeyingbo across from Montez Sweat, and considering how lackluster the Bears' pass-rush was last season, and with the uncertainty that Odeyingbo is, he's an important piece for the defense in 2026.

Dexter is another important player in defensive coordinator Dennis Allen's unit, as he's going to start next to Grady Jarrett along the defensive line and is the team's best interior pass-rusher.

However, Dexter has also been the subject of a trade rumor, so it appears there's a chance he may not even be with the team come Week 1, which would leave Chicago very thin upfront.

Marcus Davenport update

Detroit Lions defensive end Marcus Davenport (92) warms up ahead of the Green Bay Packers game at Ford Field in Detroit on Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Along with the updates on Booker and Dexter, Johnson offered up some news on Davenport, who has yet to practice since he was signed in free agency.

Johnson said that Davenport is not dealing with an injury but is instead still ramping up, which is status quo from what we last heard about Davenport from Johnson.

"He's not dealing with anything," Johnson said of Davenport. "We want to make sure we're being smart with him. He's a player that's missed a lot of time over the last three years and so he's being integrated into the program, from conditioning to strength program, drill work and we're slowly ramping him into it."

Davenport's status becomes a bit more important considering the injuries the team has upfront. It'll be intersting to see if Chicago will keep him on the 53-man roster after failing to practice before cutdown day.