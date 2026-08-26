The Most Logical Landing Spots For Gervon Dexter and What the Bears Might Get For Him

Gervon Dexter Sr.'s future in Chicago is as clear as mud. NFL insider Jordan Schultz said the Bears have engaged in trade conversations regarding the defensive tackle, and there are "multiple scenarios" where a deal could get done.

Bears head coach Ben Johnson sounded like a fantasy football manager eager to sell their RB4 at RB2 value when speaking to the media about Dexter (before news broke that he was available) today.

"He's a big guy, and he does a great job of taking care of his body and being available. I don't think he's missed a game in his career yet," Johnson said. "We challenged him to do some technique things different this year, and when it does it, it's a beautiful thing. He is a strong, big, man and he's willing to run guys down from sideline to sideline."

Johnson also mentioned that he has yet to establish the consistency that they're looking for from him. That's the rub. That, combined with the fact that he went as far as to call the interior defensive line underrated earlier in the presser, is the reason trading Dexter is on the table.

"I think our interior defensive line is better than the outside world gives them credit for," Johnson said. "I know some guys might be rookies, some guys might be free agents that people don't know about as much, but the way they've gone about their business I've been really impressed with."

Aug 22, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Chicago Bears defensive tackle Jordan van den Berg (96) makes a tackle against Cincinnati Bengals running back Kentrel Bullock (31) during the second quarter at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Interestingly, this is the second time since February that Schultz has reported that the Bears were shopping Dexter. He reported the same at the NFL Scouting Combine.

With Big Dex entering the final year of his rookie contract, the odds of them re-signing him seem slim to none. With his future all but set in stone, where are his most likely landing spots? And what might the Bears get for him?

Arizona Cardinals

Jun 9, 2026; Tempe, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Josh Sweat (10) looks on during minicamp at Arizona Cardinals Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There has been a LOT of trade speculation surrounding Josh Sweat ever since they cut ties with Jonathan Gannon. With him coming off a career-high 12-sack campaign, he obviously comes with a much higher asking price than Dexter. However, the Bears might be able to sway Arizona by also offering a third-round selection.

Aside from Sweat, the Cardinals could use some help along their defensive line. If they're not ready to give up on Darius Robinson, whom the team selected in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, then they might pass on the offer. However, with Robinson only netting two sacks over his first two seasons, they might be ready for an upgrade there.

Cardinals receive: Gervon Dexter Sr., 2027 third-round pick, Bears receive: Josh Sweat

Los Angeles Chargers

Jan 11, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Teair Tart (90) celebrates a sack with Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Jamaree Caldwell (99) during the third quarter against the New England Patriots in an AFC Wild Card Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Chargers run a 3-4 defense, and they might be enticed by a potential position change for Dexter, believing his physical tools could be a better fit as a 3-4 DE. They have a glaring weakness at that position. Neither Teair Tart nor Jamaree Caldwell would prevent them from pulling the trigger on a buy-low deal for Big Dex.

Los Angeles could view Dexter as the key missing piece that could bring their already great defense to the next level. With the pieces they have in place, they have their sights set on a Super Bowl this season. The 24-year-old would be well worth the price of admission for two day-three picks (which seems likely since he'd be due a new contract next offseason).

Chargers receive: Gervon Dexter Sr., Bears receive: 2027 fifth-round pick and 2028 seventh-round pick

New York Giants

Jul 30, 2026; White Sulphur Springs, WV, USA; New York Giants cornerback Deonte Banks (2) participates in a drill during training camp at The Greenbrier Resort Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the injuries the Bears are currently dealing with on the defensive side of the ball, a player-for-player trade makes a lot of sense. If they decide to ship him off to New York, then they might have their eyes on cornerback Deonte Banks. The speedy cover man is in a similar spot to Dexter, as he is entering the final year of his rookie contract and failed to live up to the high expectations set out for him after being selected in the first-round in 2023.

Likewise, he's also buried on a crowded depth chart after the Giants added a few key contributors (Greg Newsome II and Colton Hood) to the cornerback room this offseason. Many believe Banks could be on the outside looking in as a result. Meanwhile, the Giants could use some help at (3-4) defensive end, where 35-year-old Shelby Harris is in line to start.

The Bears would presumably be able to get a sixth- or seventh-round pick back in the deal, as Dexter has shown more promise thus far.

Giants receive: Gervon Dexter Sr., Bears receive: Deonte Banks, 2027 seventh-round pick

Las Vegas Raiders

Aug 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) waits to take the field before the game against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No, the Bears aren't going to get Maxx Crosby. Not for Gervon Dexter, anyway. It would take at least four Gervon Dexters and another first-round pick on top of them to sway the Raiders off Crosby. Sorry to disappoint.

However, the Raiders could use some help along their defensive interior. They're another 3-4 team that could believe Dexter hasn't been put in a position to succeed through his first three seasons. He has significantly more pass-rushing upside than Thomas Booker IV, who failed to record a sack across his 13 starts last season. The Raiders might also believe he could be unlocked playing next to Crosby.

Raiders receive: Gervon Dexter Sr., Bears receive: 2027 fifth-round pick