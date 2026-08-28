Bears and Broncos Are Ideal Trade Partners With Cutdown Day Looming

The Denver Broncos have a clear need on defense and the Chicago Bears might be able to help them out.

With the 53-man roster cutdown deadline rapidly approaching on Aug. 30, we could see some trades throughout the league as teams look to get something for players set to be cut.

The Bears have a tough decision to make at one particular spot on defense, so we could see Chicago unload one of the players at the position in a trade, and the Broncos come to mind as a team the Bears could deal with.

Bears could trade a linebacker

Chicago Bears linebacker Jack Sanborn (57) runs with the ball during Training Camp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The position we're talking about for the Bears is inside linebacker, where the team appears to have three candidates for what could only be two open spots.

Chicago's top three at linebacker are locked in with T.J. Edwards, Devin Bush and D'Marco Jackson, and there's a good chance the Bears will also keep rookie Keyshaun Elliott.

The biggest thing working against Elliott is he has missed a ton of time this offseason due to injury, but he's also a 2026 fifth-round pick and it's hard to imagine the Bears will cut ties with him this quickly. He has also returned to practice, so that will help his chances of sticking around.

Knowing all that, the Bears might have just one spot up for grabs at linebacker, and the two players most likely to occupy that spot are 2025 fourth-round pick Ruben Hyppolite and veteran Jack Sanborn, who probably has the edge due to special teams value.

It's hard to say for sure who the Bears will keep between the two linebackers right now, but whoever is set to miss the cut between Sanborn and Hyppolite could get traded.

Why Broncos need a linebacker

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton in the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Denver has a strong duo atop the depth chart in Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad, but there are question marks after that.

Mile High Report's Christopher Hart believes the Broncos will keep three others on the 53-man roster, including Karene Reid and Red Murdock, both of whom are total wild cards thanks to a lack of experience.

Hart lists a "waiver wire addition" or "veteran trade" as another linebacker, so it's possible Denver's fifth linebacker, should it choose to carry one, isn't on the roster yet.

Why a Broncos-Bears trade makes sense.

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bears would love to get something for Sanborn or Hyppolite if they're going to be cut, and either one of those players would offer more experience in a depth role than both Reid and Murdock.

Hyppolite had a disappointing rookie season but has shown some positives in his second offseason in the NFL. Sanborn is the more sure thing and his special teams ability will no doubt add to the intrigue of bringing him in.

Whether it's Hyppolite or Sanborn, don't be surprised if either one ends up in Denver via trade with Chicago before cutdown day.