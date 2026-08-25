Bears Sign Linebacker, Place Another on Injured Reserve Among 4 Roster Moves

The Chicago Bears made a total of four roster moves on Tuesday, including the signing of a veteran linebacker to replace Nephi Sewell.

The Bears announced they have placed Sewell on injured reserve, which will end his 2026 season before it starts, barring an injury settlement. To replace him on the roster, Chicago signed linebacker Antonio Grier.

In addition to those moves, the Bears activated both linebacker Keyshaun Elliott and safety Elijah Hicks from the PUP list. That came shortly after head coach Ben Johnson said they would return to practice "sooner rather than later."

Despite the activations, neither one practiced on Tuesday and are still ramping up toward getting to full work at training camp.

Sewell suffered a knee injury during the preseason Week 2 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. It was serious enough that he had to be carted off, so an injury settlement seems unlikely and he will indeed be out for all of 2026.

More info on Antonio Grier

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Tyrek Funderburk (24) reacts with linebacker Antonio Grier Jr. (48) after intercepting the ball against the Tennessee Titans in the fourth quarter during a preseason game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Grier played his college ball at South Florida before transferring to Arkansas in 2023. He posted 36 tackles, one interception and one fumble recovery during his final collegiate season with the Razorbacks.

His most productive season came at South Florida in 2021, when he posted 92 tackles, including nine for loss, three sacks and two picks, one of which he returned for a touchdown.

After going undrafted in 2024, Grier latched on with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free-agent signing.

He appeared in seven games for the Bucs that season and posted one tackle while playing mostly on special teams. He bounced back and forth from the practice squad and active roster.

Grier hasn't played an NFL snap since his stint with the Bucs. His best bet for sticking in Chicago will come on the practice squad, as the Bears have at least four spots spoken for at linebacker.

How Hicks, Elliott activations impact Bears' 53-man roster

Chicago Bears safety Elijah Hicks (22) celebrates during the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Devin Bush, T.J. Edwards, D'Marco Jackson and Elliott will all make the cut, and the favorites for the fifth spot are Jack Sanborn and Ruben Hyppolite.

Elliott's activation is bad news for both Sanborn and Hyppolite, as there is now one less spot at linebacker for them to grab. Hicks is going to make the roster, also, and he could work his way into the starting safety competition at some point. His activation is bad news for bubble players at safety.