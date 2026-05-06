Bears and Ravens Would Be Perfect Trade Partners if Logan Jones Takes Starting Job

The Chicago Bears threw more than one curveball during the 2026 NFL Draft, and one of those curveballs was the selection of Iowa center Logan Jones.

That's not to say that a center pick was a total shock, because it was not. After all, Chicago unexpectedly lost Drew Dalman to retirement and needed a long-term solution.

However, we didn't think the Bears would spring for one that early, and for multiple reasons. For starters, Chicago traded for Garrett Bradbury earlier in the offseason, and the belief was the sweet spot for centers was in the middle rounds of the draft, where Jones was projected to go by many.

Whatever the case may be, the Bears now have a competition set to take place at center, where the rookie will have an opportunity to unseat the recently acquired veteran at center.

If Jones goes on to win that job, the Bears could opt to move Bradbury and the Baltimore Ravens might be a perfect trade partner if that unfolds.

Potential Bears-Ravens trade

Baltimore Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta. | Lexi Thompson-Imagn Images

The Athletic's Mike Sando floated the idea of a Bears-Ravens deal involving Bradbury, and one unnamed NFL executive agreed that was a logical idea, assuming Jones wins the starting job.

"Garrett Bradbury, acquired by Chicago from New England this offseason, would be a logical trade target if the Bears like what they see from Jones, the center they drafted in the second round," Sando wrote.

“Baltimore is going to let everybody who can snap the ball try, an exec said. That would not be a bad trade. If I’m Chicago, I would not trade him until I know what I have with Logan Jones and know he is the guy.”

Baltimore lost Tyler Linderbaum in free agency after he signed a massive record-setting deal with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Now, after not signing a veteran center or drafting one, the Ravens are slated to start 2024 undrafted free agent Corey Bullock, who has zero starts and just 13 snaps over two seasons.

That obviously makes Bullock a total wild card as he prepares to snap the ball to Lamar Jackson in 2026. That will leave Baltimore on the lookout for a veteran center moving forward, something general manager Eric DeCosta has even admitted.

"There will be options for us, potentially terminated vets, potentially trade options," DeCosta said.

We would imagine Bradbury will be one of those options, but his availability will be totally dependent on Jones beating him out for the starting job, which may not be determined until late August.

If Brdbury hits the trade block, the Bears will likely be looking for the same fifth-rounder they gave up for him in the trade with the New England Patriots.