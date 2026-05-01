'Most Impactful' Logan Jones Pick Creates Garrett Bradbury Trade Scenario for Bears

When the Chicago Bears traded for Garrett Bradbury after Drew Dalman's unexpected retirement, the belief was that the veteran was basically locked in as the team's starter for one season and maybe Chicago would take a center in the middle rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft.

But Chicago threw us a curveball on Day 2, when the team took center Logan Jones in the second round.

While many projections had Jones going later, that doesn't matter to Sports Illustrated's Daniel Flick, who says that Jones was one of the most impactful selections of Day 2. He also believes Jones is a great fit for head coach Ben Johnson's offense.

"After Drew Dalman’s surprising retirement in early March, the Bears needed a new starting center, and Jones has the ingredients to fit the bill," Flick said.

"He won the Rimington Award, given to the nation’s top center, in 2025," Flick added on Jones. "And while he was taken earlier than expected, the 6' 3" and 299-pound Jones is a fleet-footed blocker who’s tough, technically sound and a strong fit in coach Ben Johnson’s zone-heavy offense."

A competition at center

Iowa offensive lineman Logan Jones. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Teams don't take players in the second round like the Bears took Jones and automatically lock them into sitting on the bench for a season. Not to mention, the Bears have been adamant about having as much competition as possible this offseason.

Head coach Ben Johnson said Jones will get involved in a competition at center, and Jones himself mentioned competing for a role.

"I think none of us have any qualms that he’ll be able to download the information. And once again, that’s just another spot where we’ll have high level competition," Johnson said.

"Garrett Bradbury's here," Jones said. "He's been in the league for a long time, and you've got a bunch of other guards. [Joe] Thuney [is] a [future] Hall of Famer," Jones stated. I've just got to learn from them and ask questions. Obviously, there's a competition part of it. You both compete; iron sharpens iron type of thing. So, we'll both get better for it. I'm just going to come in and work as hard as I can."

The deck is obviously stacked against Jones winning because of Bradbury's experience, but it's not like he's some unbeatable force at center. Bradbury posted Pro Football Focus grades of 63.1 in pass protection (23rd) and 56.2 in run-blocking (35th) in 2025.

Adding to that, Jones has plenty of starting experience from his days at Iowa. Sure, college starting experience and NFL starting experience are two very different things, but Jones is better equipped than most rookies to make the leap immediately because of that collegiate experience.

Garrett Bradbury trade scenario

Former New England Patriots center Garrett Bradbury. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

If Jones goes on to win the starting competition, there's a chance Bradbury's stint with the Bears won't last past the offseason.

Of course, Chicago would likely want to hang on to the veteran as insurance for Jones, but the franchise may want to get back the fifth-round pick it gave up in the trade considering how valuable 2027 selections are with how much hype there is for what is supposed to be a stacked draft class.

While one would assume Bradbury may not fetch that fifth-round pick back after losing a competition to a rookie, it's very possible the Bears can still get it.

In and of themselves, starting-caliber offensive linemen are very valuable, but there are also variables like injuries and worse-than-expected offseason showings from projected starters that could have one or more teams willing to give Chicago the fifth-round pick the Bears gave up for Bradbury in the first place.

There's still a long way to go and there's no guarantee Jones will be good enough to start right away, but if he surpasses Bradbury at any point, whether that be before the season or before the NFL trade deadline, Chicago dealing Bradbury will be something to look for.