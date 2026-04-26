Drafting Logan Jones Completely Reshapes the Chicago Bears at Center

Virtually everyone expected the Chicago Bears to be in the market for a developmental center in the 2026 NFL Draft. Veteran trade acquisition Garrett Bradbury, whom they shipped a fifth-round pick for shortly after Drew Dalman's abrupt retirement, only has one year remaining on his contract, after all.

With that said, very few expected them to prioritize the position in the second round. They felt the value of Iowa center Logan Jones, who was widely considered the best center in this year's class, was too good to pass up at pick 57.

They completely changed the shape of the center room in the process. Unlike some of the other options that would've come into play later in the draft, he has a legitimate shot to start from day one.

Garret Bradbury has been put on notice

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots center Garrett Bradbury (65) blocks for quarterback Drake Maye (10) against the Seattle Seahawks during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Bradbury was definitely a safe bet to start before they pulled the trigger on Jones. He's a veteran who has started every single game of his career when healthy (he has 105 career starts), after all.

Jones is a four-year starter who is the most NFL-ready center in this year's class. He's a great fit for Chicago's zone blocking scheme and has a sky-high ceiling at the center position.

Notably, Jones will also turn 25 in October, and there's really no reason for them not to start him if he proves to be the better option of the two. While Bradbury has started a lot of games throughout his career, he's never been anything more than a solid starter. Bradbury will surely receive the veteran treatment and be first in line for the starting job, but there's reason to believe it'll be an open competition.

Sep 6, 2025; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes offensive lineman Logan Jones (65) reacts after a play against the Iowa State Cyclones during the second half at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

It would be valid to question their decision to trade for Bradbury last month. While they deserve some benefit of the doubt after Dalman dropped a sudden retirement bomb on them (and the fact that they didn't know Jones would've still been on the board late in the second round), it's also a fair grievance. The fifth-round pick they sent for him could've been used to add depth if they knew they were going to land a center who could start from day one.

Was it worth it?

Dec 26, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Kansas State Wildcats offensive lineman Sam Hecht (75) against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

This year's center class is absolutely loaded. There are a few teams that might've landed a future starter as deep as the fifth round. The Panthers' selection of Kansas State center Sam Hecht in the fifth could be a steal. Green Bay also landed a potential starter in Kentucky's Jager Burton nine picks later. They both would've been good fits for their zone blocking scheme.

With the Bears having the luxury of Bradbury in-house, they could've waited to land a developmental option that could take over next season. They clearly didn't think that was their best option, though.

Personally, I don't hold too much judgment towards them for the selection based on the circumstances they found themselves in. While I loved the idea of drafting University of Oklahoma defensive tackle Gracen Halton in the second round, I feel like I might've been on an island in that regard. He got passed over 106 times.

They just missed out on the lucrative second-round defensive line run. If they had passed over Illinois edge rusher Gabe Jacas or Texas Tech defensive tackle Lee Hunter, then I'd have some complaints. It's tough to find any major ones in this situation, though. They landed a center who could quickly develop into one of the best in the league.

Aug 9, 2025; Iowa offensive lineman Logan Jones (65) snaps the ball during the Hawkeyes Kids Day NCAA football open practice at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Cress for the Des Moines Register | Joseph Cress/For the Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images