Bears Can Exploit Cardinals' Depth at Running Back With Key Trade

The Arizona Cardinals suddenly have a running back problem. Luckily for them, it's the best problem an NFL team can have. They have too many quality running backs.

They re-signed James Conner to a team-friendly, $3 million deal in free agency, and also brought in Tyler Allgeier to a (much less team-friendly) two-year, $12.25 million deal. Based on that contract, the latter is all but guaranteed to have a role. It would be a bit surprising if Conner didn't at least have a change of pace role, as well. He is a respected veteran in that locker room.

With that said, they also landed one of the best running back prospects in recent memory, Jeremiyah Love, with the third overall pick in the draft. It might be tough to limit his touches if he lives up to the billing early on.

What do these additions (and re-signing) mean for 2024 third-round pick Trey Benson?

Trey Benson could be the odd man out in Arizona

Sep 25, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back Trey Benson (33) against the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Trey Benson, who ran a 4.39-second 40-yard dash at 216 lbs. at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine, was one of the most talented running backs in the 2024 NFL Draft. He was the second back off the board and was selected at the top of the third round (66th overall).

Many expected him to take the reins from Conner relatively quickly, but he had a relatively quiet rookie campaign with just under 300 rushing yards over 13 games. He was again expected to take a bigger piece of the pie in 2025 (especially after Conner suffered a season-ending injury in Week 3), but he suffered a season-ending injury of his own the following week.

Benson has flashed potential through two seasons (he has averaged just under five yards per attempt), but hasn't been able to stay healthy. The team is clearly well past the point where they're willing to count on him to do so, as well.

Sep 25, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back Trey Benson (33) runs against Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon (21) in the first quarter at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

The addition of Jeremiyah Love effectively signaled the death knell of Benson's run in Arizona. While the free agent moves didn't do him any favors, there's no way he can survive a top-five selection at the RB position. He's as good as gone in Arizona, and that could make him a relative bargain on the trade market.

Benson also doesn't provide added value on special teams. That will probably give fellow back Bam Knight, who is one of their top special teams contributors, a better chance to be active on game day. Can the Cardinals really afford to roster FIVE running backs (or cut one of their best players in the third phase) just to avoid giving up on a 2024 third-round selection? That seems ill-advised.

The Bears could be looking ahead to the future

Jan 10, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift (4) runs after the catch against the Green Bay Packers during the second half of an NFC Wild Card Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Chicago's running back room won't be a weakness in 2026. You could actually make a strong case that it'll be a strength. Kyle Monangai and D'Andre Swift were one of the league's best RB duos last season, and the team made a strong effort to address the temporary loss of Ozzy Trapilo and permanent loss of Drew Dalman this offseason.

However, with Swift entering a contract year, they will have a glaring hole at running back in 2027. He's coming off a great year, but re-signing a 28-year-old running back probably won't be high on their priority list. Monangai is also coming off a promising rookie season, but Ben Johnson has always preferred the RB-by-committee approach. They won't want him carrying the load by his lonesome.

Jan 10, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (25) reacts after a first down carry against the Green Bay Packers during the first half of an NFC Wild Card Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

A duo of Trey Benson and Kyle Monangai would give them a potentially potent RB duo, though. Benson's rookie contract will be good through the 2027 season, and they would be able to see whether he's worthy of keeping around (for presumably cheap, based on lack of production) beyond that point.

If it would only take a sixth-round pick to get him in the building (which feels right based on the fact that he will probably be a healthy scratch barring an injury in their RB room), then that would be a worthwhile gamble for a new-look Bears team that increasingly seems to have one eye on the future.