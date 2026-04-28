Using GM Ryan Poles' logic, and presumably that of coach Ben Johnson, the Bears' most important undrafted free agent acquisition could be a running back.

After drafting tight end Sam Roush in Round 3, Poles explained it as a move addressing sufficient depth behind Cole Kmet and Colston Loveland to avoid a future severe offensive scheme/personnel issue.

"Again, we're top five in 12- and 13-personnel," Poles said of Johnson's emphasis on using two or three tight ends. "If something were to happen injury-wise to Cole or Colston, all of the sudden you're changing a lot of stuff, a lot of game plan stuff that is kind of your bread and butter.

"We feel good about that room and the guys that are in there.”

Taken at face value, this shows how much they value specific aspects of the attack. Players drafted late or who go undrafted need opportunity to match up perfectly with their skill set to make an NFL roster and it could for one Bears undrafted player.

Another key aspect to make Ben Johnson's offense work is versatility for running backs. According to Houston-based NFL reporter Aaron Wilson, the Bears signed undrafted free agent running back Coleman Bennett from lesser-known NCAA Division I FBS school Kennesaw State. Bennett joins a running back corps sadly lacking in all-purpose ability after starter D'Andre Swift.

Coleman Bennett #kennesawstfb #NFLDraft



Cut Blocking A-Gap Blitzing LB



- Breaks dwon close to OL

- Shoots across and through LB

- Generates height

- Keeps head up until he shoots - doesn't tip off effort pic.twitter.com/WfEddDwpz5 — Matt Waldman (@MattWaldman) January 26, 2026

This could be a good match of opportunity and skill set.

If the scenario described by Poles happened with Swift instead of one of the tight ends, the Bears have Kyle Monangai but he does have severe limitations unless he improves in Year 2. Monangai ranked bottom 14 among running backs with at least 100 reps of offense at pass blocking, according to Pro Football Focus. Worse, the graded him 51st out of 55 backs who played regularly as a receiver.

A big upset in CUSA: Kennesaw State beats Louisiana Tech 35-7. KSU is 2-0 in @ConferenceUSA play, and LA Tech is 2-1.



Dexter Williams II was 26/35 for 284 yards and 4 TDs. Coleman Bennett had 128 total yards and 1 TD.@SSN_Kennesaw @SSN_CUSA pic.twitter.com/sNbBKOijND — Colton Pool (@CPoolReporter) October 10, 2025

They aren't getting the ability to do everything from their backup running backs. Roschon Johnson has found staying healthy difficult and has been a short-yardage back. Brittain Brown is under contract for this season and was a waiver wire pickup. Deion Hankins is a player who was basically a short-yardage type with power who suffered a torn ACL.

They formerly had Travis Homer and he almost never played on offense but was reported by coaches to be a huge asset as an all-around backup running back.

The all-purpose back

This is what they have in Bennett, who played at a FCS school Bucknell four years before playing at Rice and then last year at Divsion I FBS school Kennesaw State. All told, he made 105 college receptions while rushing for 1,848 yards. The Bears aren't the only team who saw value in him as Seattle had him in for a 30 visit before the draft.

His experience at Rice was valuable because of the team's emphasis on a more balanced, pro-style offense. He also has extensive kick return experience.

RB Coleman Bennett #KennesawStFB #NFLDraft



- Adjusts stride to press w/in 1 step of the OL

- Finds cutback lane

- Bends around S and pulls thorugh reach to ankle

- Contact balance through CB's hit



680 touches at Bucknell, Rice, and Kennesaw St...1 fumble pic.twitter.com/1GxxcCHxrT — Matt Waldman (@MattWaldman) January 26, 2026

The lack of all-around skills by Bears backs like Swift has could make Bennett's chances of becoming a roster player or a practice squad player much higher than undrafted players in general. One thing Bennett doesn’t have that they lack in any other player at this position after is blazing sped. Bennett was like Monangai, with 4.6 speed, but a better passing game contributor coming out of college.

The Bears have had occasional undrafted free agents emerge as contributors. Linebacker Jack Sanborn's ability to become a starter in 2022-23 was a perfect example, while tackle Theo Benedet made a huge contribution last year as a part-time starter. Jahdae Walker got his chance late last year and was a critical contributor to their regular-season win over Green Bay.

Bennett looks to be in a position to make a run at such a contribution this year and it will all start for him when he and other undrafted players report for the May 8-9 rookie camp.

Started watching Kennesaw State's Coleman Bennett, who has a top-30 visit scheduled with #Seahawks.



He's got some slithery moves out of the backfield, especially as a receiver. Late round/undrafted possibility with three-down versatility. pic.twitter.com/qFtql8iORq — Corbin K. Smith (@CorbinSmithNFL) March 25, 2026

X: BearsOnSI