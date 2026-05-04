Bears' Cap Space Puts Them Near Bargain Bin, Here are Affordable Options in Free Agency

The Chicago Bears will take part in rookie minicamp this weekend, and then the offseason will really begin in earnest when the team returns for OTAs and mandatory minicamp next month.

With the 2026 NFL Draft in the rearview mirror, teams are going to be exploring the free-agent market once again to add more help at positions they didn't address during the three-day event.

For the Bears, there are two key positions that either didn't see an addition during the draft, or didn't see one until late: edge rusher and interior defensive line.

Chicago sported one of the worst run defenses in the NFL in 2025 and the pass-rush not only posted the seventh-fewest sacks, but the second-worst pass-rush win rate, also.

Under the circumstances, the Bears should be looking to add more help at both positions, but we just don't envision any significant moves coming.

Instead, the Bears will likely add low-priced, "meh" players instead. Here's a look at three the Bears should sign who fit the bill.

EDGE Bud Dupree

Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Bud Dupree. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

At the very least, the Bears need more bodies at edge rusher and Dupree certainly qualifies as such.

His best days are well behind him at the age of 33, as evidenced by Dupree totaling just two sacks last season. However, those two sacks would've been the third-most among Bears edge rushers in 2025. Adding to that, Dupree still offers some special teams value.

When it comes to adding more depth competition to the offseason roster, the Bears could do worse than Dupree.

EDGE Carl Lawson

Former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Carl Lawson. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Once a promising young edge rusher, Lawson's career has been derailed by injuries. He spent the 2025 season with the Baltimore Ravens but played in just one game and didn't post a sack.

That said, it hasn't been that long since Lawson was productive. He posted five sacks with the Dallas Cowboys in 2024 and had seven two years before that with the New York Jets.

Health is a concern, of course, but it's not like the Bears would be banking on Lawson to save their season. Adding Lawson to the roster would cost pennies and he could be cut without issue if things don't pan out.

DL DaQuan Jones

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle DaQuan Jones. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While injuries have slowed him in recent years Jones has been a quality defensive lineman throughout his career, proving himself to be a solid run defender and interior pass-rusher. His Pro Football Focus run defense grade of 63.1 last season was better than Gervon Dexter's and Grady Jarrett's, and by a wide margin.

As a result of that and his age (34), Jones probably doesn't have much of a market, but that also means he'll come cheap.

Chicago should bring Jones in this offseason and see what he's got left in the tank because it might be enough to help the Bears on the inside.