Chicago Bears' Biggest Remaining Needs After the Draft — What’s Still Missing

The first wave of free agency and the 2026 NFL Draft have come and gone and the Chicago Bears have taken care of some of their needs this offseason.

However, their two biggest needs entering the 2026 offseason remain unaddressed, or inadequately addressed, and that's why the Bears' recent draft drew some controversy from fans who weren't satisfied with the overall approach.

We touch on those two needs here, and we'll also list some of the top remaining options available in free agency at each position. From there, we'll talk about some lesser needs that might be addressed the rest of the offseason.

Edge Rusher

Chicago Bears defensive end Austin Booker. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

This is the biggest one just because of how valuable the position is.

Chicago finished tied for the seventh-fewest sacks last season and posted the second-worst pass-rush win rate. Montez Sweat had 10 sacks and Austin Booker chipped in with 4.5, but no other edge rusher had more than 1.5. C.J. Gardner-Johnson had the fourth-most sacks on the team with three.

As if those totals weren't troubling enough, Dayo Odeyingbo had just one sack in eight games, and now he's coming back from a torn Achilles, the second of his football career, which only adds concern he may not answer the bell the way Chicago needs.

For now, it looks like the Bears are banking on Booker taking a step forward and Odeyingbo rebounding in 2026, but that's a dangerous approach for a win-now team like Chicago.

Top available free agents: Cameron Jordan, Jadeveon Clowney, Haason Reddick, Leonard Floyd, Von Miller, Joey Bosa.

Defensive tackle

Chicago Bears defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. | David Banks-Imagn Images

This group needs a plus run defender and pass-rusher, but we would settle for just the former if necessary because it's very difficult to check both boxes with one player.

Gervon Dexter was the only interior lineman to tally more than 1.5 sacks in 2025, and he and Grady Jarrett were absolutely putrid in run defense, posting Pro Football Focus grades of 44.0 and 44.5, respectively, ranking 107th and 105th.

The Bears' addition of Neville Gallimore might help the pass-rush (three sacks in 2025), but he wasn't any better against the run with a 45.8 grade, ranking 100th.

Top free agent options: D.J. Reader, DaQuan Jones

Lesser needs

Chicago Bears wide receiver Jahdae Walker. | David Banks-Imagn Images

Given the fact that Zavion Thomas may not contribute much in the passing game in 2026 due to the hurdle learning Ben Johnson's system creates, something Ryan Poles admitted to, we wouldn't mind seeing another veteran addition at wide receiver.

Linebacker is another spot to keep an eye on with T.J. Edwards working his way back from a fractured fibula and Noah Sewell recovering from a torn Achilles.

The Bears are probably set at both cornerback and left tackle, but it wouldn't be shocking to see another veteran added to one or both of those spots during the offseason.