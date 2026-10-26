Bears Catch a Huge Break on Seahawks Week 8 Injury Report

While the Seattle Seahawks should soon be getting much healthier on offense, with running backs Zach Charbonnet and Jadarian Price returning to the lineup soon, they also received some bad news in the injury department on Monday.

Offensive tackle Charles Cross has developed into a Pro Bowl-caliber player for Seattle. He has only allowed five pressures all season and has earned a 79.1 overall grade from Pro Football Focus (which ranks eighth among tackles).

Unfortunately for Seattle, the Seahawks will be without Cross for their Week 8 matchup against the Bears on Monday night. According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the star left tackle suffered a high ankle sprain in the fourth quarter of the team's Sunday night clash against Kansas City.

Veteran tackle Josh Jones, who started three games for Seattle last season, is expected to take over the starting job for however long he'll be out of the lineup. With 27 career starts, Jones has seen a lot of action throughout his career. He's a backup for a reason, though.

The Bears' pass-rush should have an opportunity to thrive on Monday night

Oct 18, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Chicago Bears defensive tackle Kentavius Street (93) and defensive line Austin Booker (94) celebrates during the first quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the Bears playing on Thursday night, they have a three-day rest advantage over the Seahawks. Their mini-Bye Week could allow them to get T.J. Edwards back in the lineup. Montez Sweat will also return from a two-game suspension for violating the league's substance abuse policy.

Specifically, Sweat should boost a defensive line that has performed far better than expectations through the first seven weeks of the season. Chicago is tied for seventh with 19 sacks thus far.

The emergence of nickelback Kyler Gordon as a certifiable threat off the edge is a major reason for their pass-rushing success, but edge rusher Austin Booker has also played a key role. They're both tied for the team lead with four sacks.

Meanwhile, they've also gotten quality production from Daniel Hardy after he's filled in for Sweat over the past two weeks. He has one-and-a-half sacks and eight pressures (according to PFF), and might've carved out a role in the rotation until further notice.

Oct 18, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) is sacked by Chicago Bears defensive line Daniel Hardy (92) during the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold has found a home in Seattle, but he struggles when opposing defenses get pressure on him. His eight interceptions are tied for the most in the league.

With Seattle boasting one of the league's best defenses (they've allowed a league-low 233.9 yards per game), Monday's contest might be more of a defensive battle than Bears fans are accustomed to. They're in a great position to hold their own on the road, though.