Bears Injury Crisis: 4 Players Who Must Stop Bijan Without Dayo, Sweat, and Edwards

The Chicago Bears enter Week 6 against the Atlanta Falcons as slight favorites on the road at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, despite dealing with a full-on injury crisis.

Falcons running back Bijan Robinson makes Atlanta an intriguing underdog in this one, though. Robinson is coming off three straight games of averaging at least five yards per carry with at least 17 touches out of the backfield.

Chicago is coming off a brutal 31-7 loss to the Green Bay Packers and lost three key Bears defenders in edge-rushers Montez Sweat and Dayo Odeyingbo, and linebacker T.J. Edwards over the past week.

Sweat was suspended two games for violating the league's performance-enhancing substances policy. Edwards injured his hamstring during the brutal loss at Lambeau Field. Meanwhile, Odeyingbo injured his quadriceps.

While none are renowned run-stoppers, all of them are key pieces of Dennis Allen's defensive ecosystem.

Being without Sweat's edge-setting and Edwards' green dot communication could provide unique challenges for the defense that Robinson could exploit. Odeyingbo's gravity, which often draws double-teams on early downs, will also be missed.

These four Bears need to step up on Sunday to slow down the NFL's most feared running back:

Austin Booker

Sep 28, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears defensive line Austin Booker (94) tackles Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Austin Booker had his biggest game of the season against Green Bay, amassing two sacks, three TFLs, and a forced fumble.

After vouching for a bigger role before Week 4 against the New York Jets, he received it and delivered.

Now, he needs to follow that up by setting the edge against Robinson, who prefers bouncing to the outside more than playing between the tackles. Booker might be the most important player for Allen and Co. until the injuries subside.

Daniel Hardy

Daniel Hardy is one of the primary candidates to see extended snaps against the Falcons in Sweat and Odeyingbo's absence.

Hardy specializes in special teams play, but he'll need to prove his value on the line after receiving a multi-year extension in the offseason.

Hardy hasn't proved himself as a pass-rusher, but covering the edge well against Robinson could earn him more defensive snaps.

James Lynch

Defensive tackle James Lynch has the opposite problem as Hardy. Lynch is a strong run-stopper but isn't disruptive rushing the passer.

Lynch could make a name for himself in extended snaps this Sunday during his debut season in Chicago and give Allen another reliable big body in the middle.

Jamree Kromah

Now in his second stint with the Bears, Jamree Kromah could finally get his first regular-season snap this Sunday.

Kromah had three sacks, four TFLs, and forced a fumble in the preseason. There's definitely intrigue about what Kromah could do after spending two seasons bouncing around practice squads.