Bears & Commanders Linked as Possible Trade Partners With Chicago's Defensive Concern

One of the concerns the Chicago Bears had on defense before the start of the season remains an issue through six games.

That concern is on the interior of the defensive line, where the Bears are surely regretting the Gervon Dexter trade, as the pass-rush up the middle has been lacking, with only one interior defender notching a sack this season.

Chicago's run defense hasn't been all that great, either. Granted, the Bears rank eighth, but they've only seen opponents run the ball 121 times, the second-fewest in the league. When taking a closer look, Chicago is giving up the ninth-highest average of yards per carry at 4.5 and ranks 28th in run stop win rate, according to ESPN.

Upon trading Dexter, the Bears were relying on guys like Kentavius Street, Neville Gallimore and Jordan van den Berg to step up, but all three have been disappointing overall, and especially van den Berg.

With the trade deadline rapidly approaching, general manager Ryan Poles needs to get busy to bolster the defensive line.

Bears and Commanders linked as possible trade partners

Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne (94) stands on the field on day one of minicamp at Commanders Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In an article highlighting potential trade candidates, Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox suggests Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne as one of them and mentioned Chicago as a potential suitor.

Knox sees Payne's value at a conditiional fourth-round pick or a veteran wide receiver with Terry McLaurin out for the season. Chicago would be able to offer the former.

"If the Commanders are open to trading players, possibly for receiver help, Daron Payne is a strong candidate," Knox said. "The 29-year-old defensive tackle has started all six games this season, has recorded 14 tackles, and will interest teams seeking defensive-line help."

"Potential Suitors: Chicago Bears, Jacksonville Jaguars," Knox added.

Why Commanders could trade Daron Payne

Washington Commanders general manager Adam Peters visits the field during American Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Commanders find themselves in a weird spot. They're 1-4-1 and in last place in the NFC East, but the division is a total mess and is still very much up for grabs.

The Dallas Cowboys are playing terribly, and the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants both won't have their starting quarterbacks for the rest of the season.

That could give Washington pause when it comes to selling off their valuable pieces, but if things continue to go south for the Commanders, who are also playing poorly, moving Payne is a logical move, as he's in the final year of his contract.

Why Bears should trade for Daron Payne

Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne (94) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Payne only has one sack through six games, but that's still tied for what Bears interior defensive linemen have combined. Payne also ranks 16th among interior defenders with 17 pressures, which is one less than Bears tackles have combined, with Grady Jarrett accounting for 12 of those himself, according to Pro Football Focus.

In run defense, Payne is an asset, with his 67.9 PFF run defense grade ranking 19th at the position. None of Chicago's interior defensive linemen have a mark that high.

For the reasonable price Knox suggests, trading for Payne is a no-brainer for the Bears, who must beef up their defensive line if they want to make a serious run at the Super Bowl.