The Bears never did add the much-anticipated edge rusher everyone expected after they traded for Jeffery Simmons.

Khalil Mack remained in Los Angeles and the Bears decided what they had was sufficient. What they had then is now gone.



The report by the Tribune's Brad Biggs saying Dayo Odeyingbo would not return this year after surgery for a quad injury means they not only failed to add but their option for eventually bolstering the position is out of the question.



Cost is always a question for teams with little salary cap space available, but what the Bears have done is a real draw for veteran players who might want to add a ring or win one for the first time. They put themselves in position to be serious Super Bowl contenders and some top available edges might want to forego the cash for a ring run with a fun team. Playing on a front in a rotation that includes Jeffery Simmons doesn't hurt the recruiting process.



Jeffrey Simmons in 4 games since joining #DaBears... Jefe is HIM...



5 sacks

2 pass deflections

17 tackles

7 tackles for a loss

5 QB hits

4 false starts caused against the Lions pic.twitter.com/7WPeYcpWaC — Bears TikTok Network 🐻⬆️ 🏜 (@BearinVegas) November 27, 2026



Unlike many positions, unsigned veteran edge rushers for hire out always seem to be floating around. The problem is finding the right one to fit persnickety defensive coordinator Dennis Allen. His scheme trumps everything else when it comes to bringing players aboard.

Edge rusher options

The top option out there is Haason Reddick, the former Jets/Eagles/Bucs edge with a reputation for controversy and demanding higher pay. His skillset doesn't fit Allen's scheme in any imaginable way. He frequently abandoned the schemes he played for in the past to try for sacks and he'd be replacing Odeyingbo, who was a combo edge and 3-technique. Reddick is only 6-1, 240, smaller than many linebackers, and not the stout run-stopping type.



The list of Sharp Football Analysis' top available edge players doesn't include a ton of all-purpose types who fit the Bears' scheme. Former Bear Leonard Floyd is on it and he's always been considered a lightweight when it comes to stopping the run. Consider what happened to the Bears defense on Thursday against Jahmyr Gibbs and stopping the run has to be at least as important as another person to pass rush off the edge, if not more critical.



Shemar Turner just handed Gibbs 33 yards. Absolutely lost on that play — SweatStain⛈️ (@xBearDownx) November 26, 2026

Both Yetur Gross-Matos and Matthew Judon are unsigned and are 265-pound edges, not necessarily too light for the Bears' scheme. They actually sought Judon once, but his play level has diminished in recent years. Gross-Matos was someone the 49ers wanted and signed in the past but now he's available again.



However, there is another name to ponder who hasn't played a down since 2024.



Former Lions defensive end Josh Paschal is 275 pounds and the last game he played was Ben Johnson's last game with the Lions. Though not a household name, he'd fit the run/pass stopper type they could use on the edge. His problem is it might not even be worth the signing because he spends more time in operating rooms than your average forceps.



Quickest way to the QB? Right through the middle.



This huge 3rd down sack by Josh Paschal has to be one of the Lions quickest sacks of the year. This forced the punt, giving the Lions offense excellent field position, and they were able to build on their 7-0 lead. https://t.co/FDdj6BJzV8 pic.twitter.com/WeZ4buzWQm — Al Karsten (@FootballGuy_Al) December 19, 2023

The Bears already have one other untapped option and that's former Rams edge Earnest Brown on their practice squad. If the need was depth, they can just turn to him. They rank fifth in sacks per game at 3.0 going into the Black Friday game, so it doesn't appear they're falling behind in any way.



The Bears have been getting by without Odeyingbo and there really isn't such an urgent need to replace him. They brought back Shemar Turner after his Achilles injury. While he has played only 12 snaps per game since returning, Turner can do what Odeyingbo did and go between tackle and end. And he'll gradually strengthen the Achilles and play more.



I love that Jeffrey Simmons is always trying to get a leg up but between this and actively holding on to tackle to get his edge rushers a free rush, the NFL should take a closer look at his tactics https://t.co/NaE0X0uyEq — Sterling Bennett🔌💭 (@49ers_Access) November 26, 2026

Besides, when they traded for Simmons they added a tackle who has the versatility to line up on the edge or just about anywhere else he wants. It's where he lined up to make his big game-sealing sack against the Saints. This means they need fewer defensive ends available.



James Lynch has been the real surprise contributor at end/tackle, with a big play or two every game. They have had good contributions off the edge by Daniel Hardy in recent games in spot play as an extra edge.



It's not a pressing matter.



James Lynch interception!! Right place, right time!! pic.twitter.com/sHznYG4TJt — Just Another Year Chicago: Bears (@JAYChi_Bears) November 3, 2026

More serious issue

They may need to look at a potentially more serious problem and that's finding more defensive tackle help.



They lost Kentavius Street to a season-ending injury as Simmons joined the team. Rookie Jordan van den Berg hasn't made the impact many anticipated after his preseason play simply because defensive tackle is a difficult position for NFL rookies. It takes time to learn the trade and only a smaller percentage of even the elite draft picks seem to handle it in Year 1.



Rookie defensive tackle Jayden Loving has been available all along without being active on game day. Perhaps they need to give him a look in games instead of van den Berg, or in addition to the tackles they've used.



Let’s have a convo about the freak athletic rookie DT that’s had a great camp and pre season.



No not Jordan van den Berg. Jayden Loving. He’s physical quick explosive and shows up against run and pass.



Jayden Loving.



At 310lbs he ran a 4.78 a 7.15 3 cone jumped 35” on the… pic.twitter.com/8o53j0FDFq — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) August 30, 2026

They've piled up reps by Simmons at a rapid rate and Grady Jarrett for that matter, even with Neville Gallimore and van den Berg playing. Simmons has played 91% of defensive snaps since arriving in Chicago. It's too many. He was getting 80-83% over the previous four seasons and even that isn't the kind of workload the Bears traditionally heaped on defensive tackles.



They could always sign free agent Larry Ogunjobi if they want to visit an embarrassing incident in their past.



Simply giving Loving a chance should be sufficient provided they can remain free of more defensive line injuries.



The Bears pass rush ranks 2nd in sack rate. The Lions offense ranks 14th in sack rate allowed (Weeks 1–11) #DaBears pic.twitter.com/w687flm3mj — Bears Roundtable 🟠 (@RoundtableBears) November 24, 2026