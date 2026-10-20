Cowboys Get Unexpected Lifeline From Historically Bad NFC East

The Dallas Cowboys are bad this season, but their division is even worse.

Once seen as a prominent division in the NFL, the NFC East is suddenly in the midst of a terrible stretch of futility. All four teams have gone at least two weeks now without a win, something that hasn’t happened since the 1970 merger.

The NFC East is the first division since the 1970 merger to go winless in back-to-back weeks with every team playing. pic.twitter.com/G2ZBiRoblG — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 20, 2026

As bad as that sounds, it’s even worse when you realize two of these teams played one another in Week 5, and still no one won. Instead, the Washington Commanders and New York Giants played to a shocking tie.

With every team struggling, the Cowboys have been given an unexpected lifeline and a shot to salvage their season. With the stage set, let’s check out the current standings and how each team looks entering Week 7.

4. Washington Commanders (1-4-1)

Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn gestures during the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We need to give Dan Quinn some credit because his Commanders defeated the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks in Week 3. That remains their only win, but they did fight back from a 23-3 deficit against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night to make it a 23-17 ending.

Still, they have just one win and are 0-2-1 in the division. Right now, Quinn has one of the hottest seats in the NFL.

3. Dallas Cowboys (2-4)

Dallas Cowboys CB Joey Porter Jr., LB Dee Winters, and DT Otito Ogbonnia (91) celebrate after Winters intercepts a pass against Green Bay. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

At 2-4, the Cowboys should feel hopeless. That’s not the case, however, since they’re tied for second place with the Eagles. They’re on the wrong side of the tiebreaker but that could change if they find a way to defeat the Eagles, who are without Jalen Hurts, on Monday Night Football.

Dallas did show some signs of life against the Packers on defense, which is encouraging. Dee Winters had an interception, Quinnen Williams and Kenny Clark each had a sack, and Joey Porter Jr. was lights out. If they can build on that and get the offense back on track, they could make a run.

2. Philadelphia Eagles (2-4)

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts drops back to pass during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Philadelphia has lost four in a row and will likely be without Jalen Hurts for the remainder of the season due to blood clots in his lungs. It’s a scary situation for Hurts and his health is the top priority. That said, the season is going in the wrong direction and the Cowboys have a chance to kick them while they’re down this week.

1. New York Giants (3-2-1)

New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh talks on his headset against the New Orleans Saints. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

John Harbaugh and the Giants shocked Dallas in Week 1, but since that win, they’ve only defeated the Arizona Cardinals and Tennessee Titans. They lost to the Los Angeles Rams and New Orleans Saints while tying the Commanders.

Losing quarterback Jaxson Dart has been devastating for the Giants, and they’re in line for a tough game in Week 7 against the suddenly surging Houston Texans. They’re in first place now, but that might not be the case for long.

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