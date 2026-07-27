Top 26 Chicago Bears of 2026: Montez Sweat is the Only Guarantee Their Defensive Line

Montez Sweat might not be mentioned in conversations surrounding the league's premier defensive ends. However, you could make an argument that he belongs in the next tier of edge rushers.

Sweat might never be a 15-sack-per-year player, but he's one of the most physically imposing defensive linemen in the NFL. He ran the third-fastest 40-yard-dash time for a defensive end in the history of the NFL Scouting Combine (4.41 seconds), and still has plenty of gas left in the tank at the age of 29.

Sweat has also earned a significant amount of respect from his peers. Much to the surprise of many, he came in at 91st in the Top 100 Players of 2026.

He also came in at sixth in our Impact Rankings for the 2026 NFL season.

The Bears' pass-rush will lean heavily on Sweat

Jan 10, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) is pressured by Chicago Bears defensive end Montez Sweat (98) during the second half of an NFC Wild Card Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bears didn't make any big moves when it came to their defensive line room this offseason. Their lack of movement caught the fanbase off guard, as their pass-rush was easily their most glaring weakness during their incredible 2025 campaign.

The potential improvement of third-year man Austin Booker is definitely a major reason for optimism when it comes to their defensive line room. Dayo Odeyingbo could also be due for a bounce-back (it would be difficult to be less efficient than putting up one sack over eight games), but any impact they get from him this season has to be considered a bonus. They're entering the '26 season with zero expectations on that front.

All things considered, Sweat is still the top dog when it comes to Chicago's defensive line. He's coming off a campaign in which he led the team with ten sacks (four more than Gervon Dexter, who finished second on the team) and three forced fumbles.

They're counting on him to repeat that performance if they want to avoid a scenario where the pass-rush consistently puts them in a precarious situation.

He's also entering a pivotal season with his future on the line

Oct 19, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears defensive end Montez Sweat (98) takes the field before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Let's say Sweat has a middling season where he puts up only six or seven sacks. He'll be set to make $25 million entering the final year of his contract next season. Will the Bears be willing to shell out that type of contract for an aging (he'll turn 31 a week before the season kicks off) edge rusher? When you consider the fact that they'd save $21 million by cutting ties with him, I don't like his odds.

The thought of a pass-rush without Sweat might be hard to envision right now. Still, it would've been difficult to envision the linebacker room without Tremaine Edmunds at this time last year. Absolutely no one expected DJ Moore to be shipped out of town last July, either.

Even if Austin Booker doesn't take the leap this season, we've seen plenty of teams replace both edge rushers in one season. Most recently, the Falcons deployed a potent rookie edge-rushing duo last season.

If Sweat has another double-digit sack season, then the conversation becomes a moot point. He'll be back in 2027. However, if he struggles, then the 2026 campaign will probably be his last in Chicago.