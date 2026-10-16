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Who the Experts Are Picking in Bears vs. Falcons Week 6

Do the experts like the Bears chances of coming away with a win on the road?
Jerry Markarian|
Sep 28, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) looks on before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images
Sep 28, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) looks on before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears will be eager to rebound after a devastating loss against the Green Bay Packers. They'll attempt to get back into the winning column against the Falcons on Sunday.

The Bears will get a massive boost if quarterback Caleb Williams can return to the lineup for the Week 6 clash. He might have to do some heavy lifting, as the Falcons boast the league's fifth-best rush defense.

That'll especially be true if running back Kyle Monangai, who has been sidelined at practice with a toe/thumb injury, misses the contest.

However, the Falcons have injury concerns of their own. Cornerback C.J. Henderson was sidelined at practice on Wednesday with a groin injury, and linebacker Divine Deablo and Za'Darius Smith were limited participants. Meanwhile, quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who is dealing with a rib injury, was listed as a full participant.

Michael Penix Jr. on the field
Oct 11, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) avoids a sack by Baltimore Ravens linebacker Mike Green (15) during the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The oddsmakers like the Bears' odds of coming away with a victory in Atlanta. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Chicago is favored by 3.5 points heading into the matchup?

Do the experts also like their chances?

Expert predictions

Albert Breer, SI: Chicago Bears

Eva Geithem, SI: Atlanta Falcons

Mitch Goldich, SI: Chicago Bears

Mike Kadlick, SI: Chicago Bears

Gilberto Manzano, SI: Chicago Bears

Conor Orr, SI: Chicago Bears

John Pluym, SI: Chicago Bears

Matt Verderame, SI: Chicago Bears

Matt Bowen, ESPN: Chicago Bears

Jeremy Fowler, ESPN: Atlanta Falcons

Dan Graziano, ESPN: Chicago Bears

Benjamin Solak, ESPN: Chicago Bears

Seth Wickersham, ESPN: Chicago Bears

Lindsey Thiry, ESPN: Chicago Bears

Jason Reid, ESPN: Atlanta Falcons

Eric Moody, ESPN: Chicago Bears

Pamela Maldonado, ESPN: Atlanta Falcons

Kalyn Kahler, ESPN: Chicago Bears

Mike Clay, ESPN: Atlanta Falcons

Mike Florio, PFT: Chicago Bears

Jeremy Bergman, NFL.com: Atlanta Falcons

Brooke Cersosimo, NFL.com: Atlanta Falcons

Gennaro Filice, NFL.com: Chicago Bears

Bobby Kownack, NFL.com: Chicago Bears

Dan Parr, NFL.com: Atlanta Falcons

Gary Davenport, BR: Atlanta Falcons (+3.5)

Moe Moton, BR: Chicago Bears

Kris Knox, BR: Atlanta Falcons (+3.5)

Brad Gagnon, BR: Atlanta Falcons (+3.5)

Ian Hanford, BR: Chicago Bears

Wes O'Donnell, BR: Atlanta Falcons (+3.5)

Brent Sobleski, BR: Atlanta Falcons (+3.5)

Bucky Brooks, NFL YouTube: Chicago Bears

Colleen Wolfe, NFL YouTube: Chicago Bears

Brandon Perna, NFL YouTube: Chicago Bears

Nick Shook, NFL YouTube: Chicago Bears

Lance Zierlein, NFL YouTube: Chicago Bears

Kevin Patra, NFL YouTube: Chicago Bears

Tom Grossi, NFL YouTube: Atlanta Falcons

Grant Gordon, NFL YouTube: Chicago Bears

Pete Prisco, CBSSports: Atlanta Falcons

Jared Dubin, CBSSports: Chicago Bears

Ryan Wilson, CBSSports: Chicago Bears

John Breech, CBSSports: Atlanta Falcons

Tyler Sullivan, CBSSports: Chicago Bears

Dave Richard, CBSSports: Atlanta Falcons

Jamey Eisenberg, CBSSports: Chicago Bears

Consensus: 30-17 in favor of the Bears

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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Jerry Markarian
JERRY MARKARIAN

Jerry Markarian has been an avid Chicago Bears fan since 2010 and has been writing about the team since 2022. He has survived the 2010 NFC Championship Game, a career-ending injury to his favorite player (Johnny Knox), the Bears' 2013 season finale, a Double Doink, Mitchell Trubisky, Justin Fields, and Weeks 8-17 of the 2024 NFL season. Nevertheless, he still Bears Down!

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