Who the Experts Are Picking in Bears vs. Falcons Week 6
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The Chicago Bears will be eager to rebound after a devastating loss against the Green Bay Packers. They'll attempt to get back into the winning column against the Falcons on Sunday.
The Bears will get a massive boost if quarterback Caleb Williams can return to the lineup for the Week 6 clash. He might have to do some heavy lifting, as the Falcons boast the league's fifth-best rush defense.
That'll especially be true if running back Kyle Monangai, who has been sidelined at practice with a toe/thumb injury, misses the contest.
However, the Falcons have injury concerns of their own. Cornerback C.J. Henderson was sidelined at practice on Wednesday with a groin injury, and linebacker Divine Deablo and Za'Darius Smith were limited participants. Meanwhile, quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who is dealing with a rib injury, was listed as a full participant.
The oddsmakers like the Bears' odds of coming away with a victory in Atlanta. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Chicago is favored by 3.5 points heading into the matchup?
Do the experts also like their chances?
Expert predictions
Albert Breer, SI: Chicago Bears
Eva Geithem, SI: Atlanta Falcons
Mitch Goldich, SI: Chicago Bears
Mike Kadlick, SI: Chicago Bears
Gilberto Manzano, SI: Chicago Bears
Conor Orr, SI: Chicago Bears
John Pluym, SI: Chicago Bears
Matt Verderame, SI: Chicago Bears
Matt Bowen, ESPN: Chicago Bears
Jeremy Fowler, ESPN: Atlanta Falcons
Dan Graziano, ESPN: Chicago Bears
Benjamin Solak, ESPN: Chicago Bears
Seth Wickersham, ESPN: Chicago Bears
Lindsey Thiry, ESPN: Chicago Bears
Jason Reid, ESPN: Atlanta Falcons
Eric Moody, ESPN: Chicago Bears
Pamela Maldonado, ESPN: Atlanta Falcons
Kalyn Kahler, ESPN: Chicago Bears
Mike Clay, ESPN: Atlanta Falcons
Mike Florio, PFT: Chicago Bears
Jeremy Bergman, NFL.com: Atlanta Falcons
Brooke Cersosimo, NFL.com: Atlanta Falcons
Gennaro Filice, NFL.com: Chicago Bears
Bobby Kownack, NFL.com: Chicago Bears
Dan Parr, NFL.com: Atlanta Falcons
Gary Davenport, BR: Atlanta Falcons (+3.5)
Moe Moton, BR: Chicago Bears
Kris Knox, BR: Atlanta Falcons (+3.5)
Brad Gagnon, BR: Atlanta Falcons (+3.5)
Ian Hanford, BR: Chicago Bears
Wes O'Donnell, BR: Atlanta Falcons (+3.5)
Brent Sobleski, BR: Atlanta Falcons (+3.5)
Bucky Brooks, NFL YouTube: Chicago Bears
Colleen Wolfe, NFL YouTube: Chicago Bears
Brandon Perna, NFL YouTube: Chicago Bears
Nick Shook, NFL YouTube: Chicago Bears
Lance Zierlein, NFL YouTube: Chicago Bears
Kevin Patra, NFL YouTube: Chicago Bears
Tom Grossi, NFL YouTube: Atlanta Falcons
Grant Gordon, NFL YouTube: Chicago Bears
Pete Prisco, CBSSports: Atlanta Falcons
Jared Dubin, CBSSports: Chicago Bears
Ryan Wilson, CBSSports: Chicago Bears
John Breech, CBSSports: Atlanta Falcons
Tyler Sullivan, CBSSports: Chicago Bears
Dave Richard, CBSSports: Atlanta Falcons
Jamey Eisenberg, CBSSports: Chicago Bears
Consensus: 30-17 in favor of the Bears
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Jerry Markarian has been an avid Chicago Bears fan since 2010 and has been writing about the team since 2022. He has survived the 2010 NFC Championship Game, a career-ending injury to his favorite player (Johnny Knox), the Bears' 2013 season finale, a Double Doink, Mitchell Trubisky, Justin Fields, and Weeks 8-17 of the 2024 NFL season. Nevertheless, he still Bears Down!Follow jerrymarkarian