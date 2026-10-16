Who the Experts Are Picking in Bears vs. Falcons Week 6

The Chicago Bears will be eager to rebound after a devastating loss against the Green Bay Packers. They'll attempt to get back into the winning column against the Falcons on Sunday.

The Bears will get a massive boost if quarterback Caleb Williams can return to the lineup for the Week 6 clash. He might have to do some heavy lifting, as the Falcons boast the league's fifth-best rush defense.

That'll especially be true if running back Kyle Monangai, who has been sidelined at practice with a toe/thumb injury, misses the contest.

However, the Falcons have injury concerns of their own. Cornerback C.J. Henderson was sidelined at practice on Wednesday with a groin injury, and linebacker Divine Deablo and Za'Darius Smith were limited participants. Meanwhile, quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who is dealing with a rib injury, was listed as a full participant.

Oct 11, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) avoids a sack by Baltimore Ravens linebacker Mike Green (15) during the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The oddsmakers like the Bears' odds of coming away with a victory in Atlanta. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Chicago is favored by 3.5 points heading into the matchup?

Do the experts also like their chances?

Expert predictions

Albert Breer, SI: Chicago Bears

Eva Geithem, SI: Atlanta Falcons

Mitch Goldich, SI: Chicago Bears

Mike Kadlick, SI: Chicago Bears

Gilberto Manzano, SI: Chicago Bears

Conor Orr, SI: Chicago Bears

John Pluym, SI: Chicago Bears

Matt Verderame, SI: Chicago Bears

Matt Bowen, ESPN: Chicago Bears

Jeremy Fowler, ESPN: Atlanta Falcons

Dan Graziano, ESPN: Chicago Bears

Benjamin Solak, ESPN: Chicago Bears

Seth Wickersham, ESPN: Chicago Bears

Lindsey Thiry, ESPN: Chicago Bears

Jason Reid, ESPN: Atlanta Falcons

Eric Moody, ESPN: Chicago Bears

Pamela Maldonado, ESPN: Atlanta Falcons

Kalyn Kahler, ESPN: Chicago Bears

Mike Clay, ESPN: Atlanta Falcons

Mike Florio, PFT: Chicago Bears

Jeremy Bergman, NFL.com: Atlanta Falcons

Brooke Cersosimo, NFL.com: Atlanta Falcons

Gennaro Filice, NFL.com: Chicago Bears

Bobby Kownack, NFL.com: Chicago Bears

Dan Parr, NFL.com: Atlanta Falcons

Gary Davenport, BR: Atlanta Falcons (+3.5)

Moe Moton, BR: Chicago Bears

Kris Knox, BR: Atlanta Falcons (+3.5)

Brad Gagnon, BR: Atlanta Falcons (+3.5)

Ian Hanford, BR: Chicago Bears

Wes O'Donnell, BR: Atlanta Falcons (+3.5)

Brent Sobleski, BR: Atlanta Falcons (+3.5)

Bucky Brooks, NFL YouTube: Chicago Bears

Colleen Wolfe, NFL YouTube: Chicago Bears

Brandon Perna, NFL YouTube: Chicago Bears

Nick Shook, NFL YouTube: Chicago Bears

Lance Zierlein, NFL YouTube: Chicago Bears

Kevin Patra, NFL YouTube: Chicago Bears

Tom Grossi, NFL YouTube: Atlanta Falcons

Grant Gordon, NFL YouTube: Chicago Bears

Pete Prisco, CBSSports: Atlanta Falcons

Jared Dubin, CBSSports: Chicago Bears

Ryan Wilson, CBSSports: Chicago Bears

John Breech, CBSSports: Atlanta Falcons

Tyler Sullivan, CBSSports: Chicago Bears

Dave Richard, CBSSports: Atlanta Falcons

Jamey Eisenberg, CBSSports: Chicago Bears

Consensus: 30-17 in favor of the Bears

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