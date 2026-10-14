Bears Wednesday Injury Report: Bad News For Kyle Monangai, Caleb Williams Progresses

The Chicago Bears have put out their first injury report of the week ahead of their Week 6 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

The Wednesday injury report was an estimation, as the Bears did not practice. The estimated injury report did give us some insight into the statuses of running back Kyle Monangai and quarterback Caleb Williams, though.

That insight is Williams appears to be on track to return, while Monangai is on the path to miss another game.

We'll go over the latest on Williams, Monangai and more as we take a look at the Wednesday injury report for Week 6.

Chicago Bears Wednesday injury report

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) hands the ball off to running back Kyle Monangai (25) during training camp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LB T.J. Edwards (hamstring): Did not participate

LB Keyshaun Elliott (quad): Did not participate

RB Kyle Monangai (thumb/toe): Did not participate

DL Dayo Odeyingbo (quad): Did not participate

DB Tyrique Stevenson (hip): Limited participation

DB Kyler Gordon: Full participation

QB Caleb Williams: Full participation

Williams, Monangai going in opposite directions

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) walks on the sideline during the third quarter of their game against the New York Jets at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The estimated full practice for Williams amounts to more progress for him and the momentum that has been building since last week for him to come back this week continues to grow.

“Yeah, it’s still fluid, but, you know, I feel good about the plan that we have in place at this point," head coach Ben Johnson said when asked if he plans for Williams to be back this week.

As for Monangai, he has now missed four practices in a row with his turf toe injury. Initial reports suggested he could miss multiple games, so he's on track to do just that. We'll see if he can get an upgrade in participation on Thursday.

More injury updates

Chicago Bears defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo (55) walks to the locker room after being injured against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers won the game, 31-7. Tork Mason/Green Bay Press-Gazette | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Edwards, Odeyingbo and Stevenson all left Sunday's game early due to injury. Head coach Ben Johnson said Stevenson is day-to-day while Odeyingbo is "likely to miss some time," so the Bears should be without their top two edge rushers thanks to the suspension of Montez Sweat.

Another full practice for Kyler Gordon keeps him on the right track, but Johnson strongly hinted the Bears will take it all the way up to the full 21 days.

"Considering all options, our intent with Kyler from the get-go was to make it through these 21 days to make sure that he's physically where he needs to be to help this football team," Johnson said.

Knowing that, it's possible the Bears could keep Gordon out one more game, as his 21-day window doesn't expire until next week. However, the Bears could sure use him back this week given how poorly Chicago's secondary played last week.