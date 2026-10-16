Bears' Final Week 6 Injury Report: Latest Updates on Caleb Williams, Kyle Monangai & More

The Chicago Bears have dropped their final injury report of the week ahead of the Week 6 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Unfortunately, we still don't have a definitive answer on Caleb Williams, and there are two others whose statuses remain uncertain heading into the weekend.

Meanwhile, the Bears have ruled out four different players before Sunday, although all of them were expected.

Now, here's the latest on Williams and the rest of the Bears players who were on the team's injury report this week.

Bears' final Week 6 injury report

Bears Communications on X

The three players who are uncertain to play are Caleb Williams, Tyrique Stevenson and Kyler Gordon. More on Gordon and Williams shortly.

The four players ruled out are not surprises, as T.J. Edwards, Kyle Monangai, Keyshaun Elliott and Dayo Odeyingbo didn't practice this week.

Head coach Ben Johnson said Odeyingbo is particular was going to miss some time, which leaves the Bears in a very precarious spot at edge rusher with Montez Sweat suspended.

The Bears will need Austin Booker, James Lynch, Jamree Kromah and Daniel Hardy to pick up the slack with Sweat and Odeyingbo out.

Caleb Williams injury update

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) looks on during warmups before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Caleb Williams listed as questionable, his status remains up in the air ahead of Sunday. However, given the fact that he was able to practice in full all week, he has a good chance to play.

Before practice, head coach Ben Johnson sounded optimistic about Williams' chances of playing, although he did caution the team didn't know for sure if he would indeed suit up.

"I'm hopeful we'll have more clarity at the end of the day today. He looked good yesterday for one practice, but we got to be able to stack a few back-to-back," Johnson said. "He got some good work in on Wednesday, it's part of the plan and he's on track right now."

As far as who might start if Williams doesn't play, Johnson did not commit to either Tyson Bagent or Case Keenum, but it is worth noting Bagent appeared to be getting reps in front of Keenum during the week.

That said, Keenum played the best between the two quarterbacks when he got the start in Week 3 and the Bears would be wise to give him another look after Bagent's debacle in Week 5.

Kyler Gordon injury update

Chicago Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon (6) takes the field prior to an NFC Wild Card Round game against the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The hope is that Gordon can finally make his return this week, but Johnson didn't have a concrete answer on his status despite yet another week of full participation at practice.

"He's done a great job taking everything we've assigned him so far. I feel good about him, whether that's this week or next week, being able to help us out," Johnson said. "I'm encouraged with what I've seen so far."

Gordon's 21-day practice window extends into next week, so the Bears do not have to activate him this week. That said, they could surely use him, as his return would allow the Bears to push Malik Muhammad to the outside in place of Tyrique Stevenson, who remains uncertain to play.

Kyle Monangai injury update

Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (25) gets tripped up on a run against the New York Jets during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Monangai remains week-to-week, Johnson revealed, but he reiterated that Monangai will avoid injured reserve, so he isn't expected to be out past Week 7.

Johnson also noted that Monangai is "trending in the right direction," so that's good news.

A return next week could be difficult because the Bears will be on a short week, so we'd expect the Bears running back to return in Week 8 against the Seattle Seahawks.