When the season began, Ben Johnson and Bear players on offense talked about league setting scoring and yardage records. Their 59-point opener emboldened everyone.



Now they reach a critical juncture in their schedule tied for first place and have fortified their defense with a defensive player of the year level monstrosity, Jeffery Simmons. Yet, the offense is sputtering badly for one main reason and it's at a very basic level.



They're having trouble running the football.



"We're going to continue to stress that running game," Johnson said. "We've got too many good players for it to be lagging behind like it is right now. We've got to continue to sink into that. It's a big part of what we do and who we are."



The last time Ben Johnson took the field in Detroit…



I suppose he should expect another warm welcome on Thursday pic.twitter.com/RuHL6QywsN — Devan Kaney (@Devan_Kaney) November 24, 2026

The can look at individual backs. D'Andre Swift has had some fumble issues and Kyle Monangai returned from a five-week injury absence without making an impact. The simple truth is it isn't getting opened the way it did last year or earlier this year, and it's on their line to provide the running room.

Noon kickoff: Bears at Lions on Thanksgiving on CBS

A year ago the Bears led the NFL at 3.1 yards before contact for rushing attempts. This year, they're 13th at 2.5. They had a change at center to Garrett Bradbury. Theo Benedet took over at left tackle after Braxton Jones' injury three games in, and with Ozzy Trapilo not ready yet after his knee surgery they've had to cope with more change. Now tight end Cole Kmet is done for the year and he's their biggest blocking presence in the attack at his position.



The Bears traded two first round picks for Jeffery Simmons, and he's already showing why he's worth it.



52 TKL, 12 TFL, 9 SACK, 14 QBH, 6 PD, 1 FF in 10 games.



Simmons is now the second favorite to win DPOY behind Will Anderson Jr. https://t.co/sWxKELz7Xr pic.twitter.com/aefGhdhrGD — Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) November 25, 2026

Then there are the backs. It's hard being a power back when your foot is an issue like it is for Kyle Monangai. D'Andre Swift's problems haven't been specified beyond Johnson's comment:



“He just needs to hold on to the ball and we'll be fine.”



Without the running game as a basis, there are no scoring or yardage records and it's not going to be easy to keep up with a high-powered offense like Detroit has. Simmons is going to need to be even more impactful if the defense is going to need to carry the Bears to Johnson's first win over his old team.



It's the Bears and Lions in an NFC North first-place showdown at Ford Field at noon on Thanksgiving, here's who wins and why.



Bears beat Detroit tomorrow: 97% playoff chance and sole 1st in the NFC North



Bears lose to Detroit: 82% playoff chance and 0-3 in the division pic.twitter.com/AJDqYH7dtL — Die-Hard Chicago (@DieHard_Chicago) November 25, 2026

Bears running vs. Lions run defense



Defensive tackle Alim McNeill is making the run very tough for Detroit opponents as only the Bills ran for more than 127 yards on them and seven of the Lions' 10 opponents failed to gain more than 91 rushing yards. The Bears have run into seven top 10 rushing defenses and it's slowed them down, but the Detroit defense they face this week is without both Aidan Hutchinson and Jack Campbell, and both were critical in stopping the run, as well. No Edge



The Detroit Lions defense is held together with tape and glue right now, making the Bears a solid pick tomorrow pic.twitter.com/Togu5dvAqq — BettingPros (@BettingPros) November 25, 2026

Bears passing vs. Lions pass defense



Caleb Williams is coming off two down games following a surge after his hamstring injury. He has had good success against Detroit, with a 96.8 passer rating, nine TDs, just two interceptions, and 252.2 yards per game. But he's 0-4 as a starter against Detroit. The Lions' secondary is getting back to full health with safety Joseph Kerby back but without Hutchinson applying pressure that might not be enough. The Lions are 27th in pass defense and have given up more TD passes than all but one other team despite their recent surge on that side of the ball. Williams' scrambling is part of their passing game even if it counts for rushing yards and can be an edge against a defense playing as much man-to-man coverage as Detroit does. Edge to Bears



Lions offense vs. Bears defense: Detroit ranks 5th in EPA per dropback, and the Bears defense ranks 7th in EPA per play allowed (Weeks 1–11) #DaBears pic.twitter.com/SR6kGZFOxT — Bears Roundtable 🟠 (@RoundtableBears) November 25, 2026

Lions running vs. Bears run defense



Jahmyr Gibbs leads the NFL in rushing and is a back who can be stopped five or six times in succession but suddenly breaks off a big play. It's difficult to keep him down all game, and the Bears' run defense has had occasional problems leaking all year despite being seventh overall in rushing yards allowed. They are 25th in yards allowed per carry because of the big plays they give up. One Gibbs big run can switch momentum and turn a game. Edge to Lions



The @NFL has released their game picks for Bears vs Lions on Thanksgiving and it’s majority Chicago for this NFC North battle. 👀



Bears the favorites heading into this highly anticipated matchup. 🐻⬇️ pic.twitter.com/aFIhzvYCsX — Bearsszn (@bearszn) November 25, 2026

Lions passing vs. Bears pass defense



Simmons' big rush can come from up the middle or the edge, as he showed in each of his three games, but Detroit's offensive line has been fortified this year and they're doing a solid job of protecting Jared Goff. The misnomer is Goff gets rid of the ball so fast the Bears' rush can't get there -- he's actually taking longer (2.84 seconds, per NFL Next Gen Stats) to get rid of it than any year since he led the Rams to the Super Bowl in 2018. He's getting time to find Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams and Sam LaPorta. Detroit is using . This is one game where the absence of Kyler Gordon in coverage is huge for the Bears. The speed of Detroit's receivers on their artificial surface helps make for better separation and big plays, and they have a good speed advantage over the Bears' secondary. Edge to Lions



TURKEY DAY PREDICTION 🦃 @BaldyNFL makes his pick between Bears/Lions 👀 pic.twitter.com/JDRmpUWkAr — CHGO Bears (@CHGO_Bears) November 25, 2026

Special teams



Bears punt returner Kalif Raymond gets a chance to face his old team looking for a big play. His 10.0-yard average is up 2.5 yards over his last Lions season but well below the 11.3-yard average over the course of his Detroit years. Zavion Thomas broke big Bears plays in the offense last week and doing it on kick returns is needed. The Lions have had only 13 punt returns this season as they're sixth in fair catches with 15. The Bears have had two punts deflected this year, not blocked. The difference from a block is both went beyond the line of scrimmage but easily could have been complete blocks. No NFL team has had two blocks, so it doesn't say much for Chicago's protection. No Edge



The Bears have outscored opponents 62-0 in the first quarter of their last seven wins and scored on their opening drive five straight games.



Ben Johnson effect. pic.twitter.com/uvv82NlZ7R — Ficky (@itsfickybaby) November 25, 2026

Coaching



Johnson's wizardry doesn't seem to work against his old boss, or the NFC North overall. He has three wins against NFC North teams, two over Matt LaFleur and the Packers, none over Detroit. The Lions had outscored the Bears in games last year 68-21 before Williams kicked things into gear with his late comeback magic in desperation mode, but they still lost the regular-season finale in overtime. Dan Campbell seems to have found a way to fix the offense that appeared broke after Johnson left Detroit. He imported Johnson's good friend Drew Petzing and they have it clicking in the running game and passing game. No Edge



Intangibles



Trying to win at Detroit on Thanksgiving is normally not a huge problem for Lions opponents as Detroit has lost eight of its last nine Thanksgiving games. The one win cost Matt Eberflus his Bears head coaching job, though. Prep time for the Bears is reduced even more because they go on the road for a Thursday noon game. The Johnson homecoming factor was not something in the Bears' favor last year but that was only the second game he had coached in Chicago. No Edge



I'm a lions fan, but I'm taking the bears in this one. No hutch, no campbell. Our secondary looks better, but it depends on what kind of day Williams has. Simmons was a great add-on on defense. — Taz Devil (@taazzzzva) November 24, 2026

Picking the winner



Draft Kings Line: Bears by 1 1/2 (over/under 55 1/2)



Gene Chamberlain's pick: Lions 28, Bears 27



Gene Chamberlain's record: 5-5 straight up, 2-8 against the spread, 3-7 over/under



Key to Bears win: Persistent interior pass rush pressure to keep Goff from setting his feet facing his target is essential. He has trouble when turned or moving to throw. Setting the tone with it early is important because even the threat works after a few good hits disrupt timing. Also, Williams scrambling against man-to-man coverage and an effective wide zone running game on offense are big. More than anything else the key is not turning it over. The Bears have 19 turnovers this year and Detroit only seven.



“I think the Bears are the better team and I think they’re the healthier team and I think they’re the more complete team… I don’t think it is disrespectful to the Lions.”@DannyParkins on the Bears being -2.5 at Lions: pic.twitter.com/oGQygunjPO — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) November 24, 2026

Bears and Lions betting trends



It's been under the total in five of the last nine Bears games



It's been under the total in four of the last five Lions games



Detroit has won six straight at home and six straight overall



Detroit has won seven of the last eight in this series

The Bears have won five straight



The Bears are 6-4 against the spread this season



The Lions are 5-4-1 ATS this season



Lions 8-2. Bears 8-2. Six straight wins for Detroit, five for Chicago. First place in the NFC North on the line tomorrow at Ford Field. #OnePride | @Section344Lions pic.twitter.com/zVBAeeXiEr — Detroit Lions News Podcast (@DLNPodcast) November 25, 2026

The Bears are 3-1 ATS this year on the road



The Lions are 2-2-1 ATS at home this year



The Lions are 5-3 ATS in the last four years against the Bears



The Lions are 1-0-1 in NFC North games ATS this year

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Bears vs Lions Thanksgiving history:



Eddie Jackson pick 6 off of Matthew Stafford to ice the game pic.twitter.com/8IIfOoo4r1 — ChicagoPainNetwork (@ChicagoPainNet) November 24, 2026