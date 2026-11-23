





CHICAGO — There are real questions at this point about the Bears offense in more than one regard.



Caleb Williams normally gets his share of scrutiny when things are as rugged for the Bears passing game, and after Sunday's 21-13 win over New Orleans he was anything but elated with the point production.



However, the Bears running game continues to struggle along even after Kyle Monangai came back to the lineup. The bottom line looks fine at 4.4 yards a carry and 33 rushes for 146 yards but coach Ben Johnson had another view of it afterward.



“We weren't as consistent running the ball as we had wanted to be coming off the bye, that was a point of emphasis for us," Johnson said. "When I looked at our runners, they were under 4 yards a carry. That (rushing) efficiency stat that we talked about, we weren't hitting that.



"We'll see why that was the case, and we'll go from there.”



Caleb Williams asked about Kyle Monangai being back.



pic.twitter.com/wOGk5u6bLp — ✶Ⓜ️𝕒𝕣𝕔𝕦𝕤 ▶️✶ (@_MarcusD3_) November 22, 2026

The 146-yard total was their most since they beat the Jets in Week 4, but it included 30 from wide receiver Zavion Thomas on a reverse, and 11 from Williams on scrambles, as well as another 3 by Luther Burden on an end-around. The backs had 27 runs for 102 yards and D'Andre Swift led the way with 51 yards on 13 attempts. He did add a TD on a 3-yard shovel-type flip from Williams, but added his third lost fumble.



The disappointing aspect was just 18 on eight carries by Monangai after he missed five games due to turf toe and a thumb injury.



Also, the passing game in the second half went down the same path the running game seemed to take all day. They had only 68 passing yards in the second half, as Williams finished 15 of 23 for 181 yards



"I think it was sloppy as far as like turnovers, penalties and kind of, not loafing, but we didn't start as fast as we should have," tight end Colston Loveland said. "But we ended up winning time of possession at the end, which was pretty good. There was some good to take out of it."

Shovel pass to D'Andre Swift for 6 🐻



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Colston Loveland's high hurdle

There was good directly from Loveland in the first half, as well. He did his best Edwin Moses imitation and hurdled over on-coming safety Julian Blackmon when he caught a short pass and turned it into a 15-yard TD for a 16-0 Bears lead.



Loveland said he never ran the hurdles in high school but maybe he missed his calling. Afterward Loveland had a brief conversation with Blackmon.



"After the game he said, 'Man why'd you have to do me like that?' "



It was one of the few times the Bears offense able to embarrass the Saints, who have lost only twice by more than a TD and conversion.



"I think we can be a lot better," Williams said in a classic understatement. "I think there was opportunity for a lot of points out there, whether it's us being on the same page, us being efficient running and efficient passing.

"I think there was a lot more we left out there and a lot more we can be better at this week coming up."

Colston Loveland hurdle and TD!



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