Bears injury situation positive despite bleak Kyler Gordon outlook
A ray of hope shone through for the Bears on their injury report Wednesday even after coach Ben Johnson made Kyler Gordon's injury status seem bleak.
There was no actual practice as the Bears held a walk-through in preparation for Sunday's Browns game. They're required to put out a projection and both wide receiver Rome Odunze (foot) and cornerback Tyrique Stevenson (hip) were said to be healthy enough to practice on a limited basis.
Thursday's injury report after another practice will be more definitive.
Wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus also as listed as a partial participant with a hamstring injury.
Gordon (groin) and running back Travis Homer (ankle) would not have practiced.
Linebacker Ruben Hyppolite II was back from a shoulder injury for a full practice.
As for Gordon's groin injury, Johnson had nothing positive to add to inquiries whethe he'll be back anytime soon.
“TBD, but it didn’t look very good," Johnson said.
Getting Odunze back obviously would be a huge boost to the offense as the leading receiver this season. He missed on game with his foot injury, but had been playing injured for a few weeks earlier with Achilles soreness.
Stevenson also gives the Bears something they didn't have and needed last week. He is one of their best tacklers, and when the Packers ran a huge third-and-2 play to what would have been Stevenson's side of the field, Josh Jacobs broke through four would-be tacklers with only one weak tackle attempt made.
If Homer isn’t ready to play, it’s possible they’ll have another practice squad addition available to come up and take his place on special teams.
Former Packers/Lions/ Saints linebacker Ty Summers has signed with the Bears’ practice squad. Summers has been in the league since 2019 as mostly a backup and special teams player.
