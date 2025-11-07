Bears getting in line for Ben Johnson's next trick play creation
Maybe the Bears should think about Cole Kmet throwing a Hail Mary pass, if necessary.
With Ben Johnson calling plays, maybe he could throw it to Caleb Williams.
After all of last week's trickery at Cincinnati, it would be no shock if Johnson went to the well for something weird again this week, but the strong wind and cold expected Sunday at Soldier Field when they play the Giants might inhibit this. Then again, Kmet could throw through that wind. He did get to flash the arm on a "checkdown" tight-end pass that Rome Odunze couldn't handle.
"When I saw him throw it 60 yards, right on the money, during practice, it's hard not to get excited," Johnson said. "Part of me wanted to call it the first play of the game. I think I waited until the first first down and just went ahead and went with it.
"They (Bengals defense) took away the deep (route), so he threw it underneath."
It was then that Johnson noticed something about all the other players.
"The interesting thing about that is that I felt like when I was watching routes vs. air this week (at practice), that every skill player was throwing the ball back to the equipment managers with a little bit of velocity and accuracy," Johnson said.
Everyone wants to get in on the act.
The players really do want to get involved. It seems the smart money is on 325-pound tackle Darnell Wright being involved catching or throwing a pass since Johnson referred to him as a "unicorn." Also, he made a one-handed grab in training camp during a skill session for big guys.
They've run a throw back from backup QB Tyson Bagent to Williams that was named "Baby Daddy" in honor of Bagent's first child being born. They ran "Hot Potato" for a touchdown pass to Williams from DJ Moore. They ran a flea-flicker throw to Luther Burden III for a TD against Dallas.
One thing they haven't really done in the middle of the game to catch anyone by surprise is the Johnson staple from Detroit, the old hook and ladder.
No doubt something special will be coming this week at some point.
"Especially seeing the different players that he’s getting involved in some of the trick plays, too, it’s cool to be a part of," Olamide Zaccheaus said. "It's just, depending on what he has in mind, that person might be different every week.
"But definitely, definitely a cool thing to be a part of and you definitely get excited during the week."
