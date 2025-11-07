Where Bears will find the friendliest matchups against Giants
The load of talent on the New York Giants' defensive line has been properly acknowledged by Bears coaches and offensive players all week.
They're three deep in great talent at defensive end, including sacks leader Brian Burns, and any line with Dexter Lawrence is to be feared.
"I think Burns plays at a high effort level," Bears offensive coordinator Declan Doyle said. "I think he's just a really talented pass rusher. He's slippery. And when you talk about Lawrence, obviously he's a really big human in there inside (340). He eats up a lot of blocks and tries to free things for their linebackers to go make plays.
"Both of them are good players. They're both going to provide unique challenges.”
However, there's something the Bears can take advantage of this week on offense despite the presence of what looks lik super humans on the line, along with third overall draft pick Abdul Carter at edge and Kayvon Thibodeaux at edge.
The Giants don't tackle, or at least they haven't, according to analytics. They might look intimidating but they're not actually performing the most basic defensive function. They don't tackle well.
Carter has a comical 29.6 tackling grade from PFF. Thibodeaux is at 32.6. Even Burns, as dominant as he has been rushing the passer, has a 50.9 tackling grade out of 100.
Their weakness as edge tackles has led to teams attacking on the perimeter. Thy have allowed 8.15 yards per rus around left end, worst in the league. They allow 7.1 yards a rush off left tackle, also last in the league. They're bleeding yards off right tackl at a 9.88-yard clip, also last in the league. The only spot on the defensive line where they don't rank in the bottom half of the league is when teams run behind left guard. The Bears have that taken care of with Joe Thuney blocking at left guard.
Here are position matchups greatly favoring the Bears.
WR Luther Burden III vs. CB Deonte Banks
Back from a concussion, Burden's impact has been great when given the chance to show his skills. He has caught 13 of his 15 targets and his speed can take the top off a secondary or allow him to race away from linebackers or safeties in shorter coverage. The Bears could try to get him deeper in this game because of Giants issues in coverage, and match him up on a safety. More likely is when he's in the slot and then it could be Burden or Olamide Zaccheaus. In Burden's case, the threat of bigger play has ben grater. The reason his looks like a mismatch is Banks is struggling and graded 105th of 107 cornerbacks in the NFL by Pro Football Focus.
RB D'Andre Swift vs. LB Bobby Okereke
It's not so much the pass coverage Okereke has struggled with this year but defending the run. Okereke is the Giants' lowest graded run defender among defensive regulars according to PFF. Considering New York is next to last in run defense, this is an opportunity to explore different ways to get backs outside again like against Cincinnati and New Orleans for the Bears. Also, the Giants have given up six touchdown passes in the last two games to running backs or tight ends. Okereke has allowed two TD passes and has the highest passer rating against of his career. Considering one of Swift's strengths is getting outside in the running game and catching screen passes, it's little wonder the Bears seem like they're rushing him back from a groin injury that resulted in last week's missed game. However, if he isn't healthy Kyle Monangai last week showed he can fit into the passinng game, as well. The other thing Monangai has improved at is picking up blitzers as a pass blocker but Swift excelled at this before his injury.
DT Gervon Dexter vs. G Jon Runyan
Dexter's biggest issue has been run defense but this week when he lines up at 3-technique—like he has on 77% of his plays this year -- Dexter will go up against a guard who has struggled blocking the run and also pass blocking. Runyan, the former Packer, has graded 60th of 78 guards as a run blocker according to PFF. It should be an opportunity for Grady Jarrett to make an impact when he's in at 3-technique, as well. Dexter is graded the seventh-best NFL pass rusher from the interior of the line among 124 players, according to PFF. He's 32nd overall, going against a player graded down this year.
DE Montez Sweat vs. RT Jermaine Eluemunor
It's not that Eluemunor is a bad pass blocker. To the contrary, this is his strength, although he has allowed 12 sacks the past three seasons. He is graded only 50th of 75 tackles by PFF because of his run blocking problems. However, he's going against the best Bears pass rusher and has been trying to get past a pectoral injury that had him missing practice time this week. Sweat has three straight games with sacks and four on the year, and his PFF grades are more in line with what he did in 2022 and 2023.
WR DJ Moore vs. S Tyler Nubin
The Giants' safety situation has been influenced by an injury at safety and Nubin has been stressed the last few games. Nubin is a former St. Charles North standout in Chicago's west suburbs, now in his second year after a respectable rookie season. However, this season he has already given up four touchdown passes by Stathead/Pro Football Reference measure. His passer rating against is 140.7 with 79.3% completions allowed after it was a solid 91.7 last year. What Nubin hasn't been good at is matching up on receivers and then preventing shorter passes and the catch and run. The average target distance on him is only 4.4 yards but he gives up 10.4 yards a catch. Moore's targets are starting to creep up, finally, and his yards after catch have been lower this year. This is a chance to get him YAC.
